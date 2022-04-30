ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Commanders take Sam Howell to open 5th round

By theScore Staff
theScore
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Commanders selected North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, No. 144 overall. Howell was the sixth quarterback selected, going after Kenny Pickett, Desmond Ridder, Malik Willis, Matt Corral, and Bailey Zappe. The North Carolina product tossed 24 touchdowns to nine...

www.thescore.com

Comments / 1

Related
AL.com

Alabama Roots: 2022 NFL Draft picks

Twenty-one prospects who played at Alabama high schools and colleges had their names called when the NFL held its 87th annual draft Thursday through Saturday. The 2022 draft is the fifth in a row in which NFL teams have drafted 21 players with Alabama football roots. NFL teams selected five...
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera calls Sam Howell a ‘home run’ selection

UNC football quarterback Sam Howell was selected in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday and despite slipping in the draft, was considered a steal at that spot. Selected by the Washington Commanders, head coach Ron Rivera was extremely excited to get Howell and even more at the spot they did considering they weren’t necessarily in the market for a quarterback. “Once we got Carson as our starter, we got off the quarterback train for the most part… To have Sam fall to us was something we had to jump on. We had a very good grade on him...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Washington State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN's Mel Kiper says Cowboys' draft class on the NFL's worst, 'too many unknowns'

The list of positions of need in Dallas was a long one. With their 2022 NFL Draft class and the UDFA progress so far, it appears the Cowboys set up with talent to refill every position over the next few years. Left guard is settled with Tyler Smith, wide receiver got another piece in Jalen Tolbert and Randy Gregory’s departure is softened by the No. 56 selection of Sam Williams, potentially taking over as the right defensive end and many more. At least, that’s how the optimists look at things, a category which Dallas’ front office clearly falls under.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Undrafted free agent tracker

The 2022 NFL draft has finally wrapped, but that doesn’t mean the action is slowing down across the league. Now that all 262 selections across all seven rounds are officially in the books, teams will now enter the frantic frenzy that is undrafted free agency, competing to land the best players who slipped through the cracks during draft weekend.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Matt Corral
Person
Sam Howell
Yardbarker

Falcons land Matt Corral in Dane Brugler’s day 2 mock draft

The Falcons kicked off the 2022 NFL draft by selecting USC’s Drake London with their eighth overall pick Thursday night. Reciever was an obvious need after Atlanta lost Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, and Russell Gage in less than a year. However, so was EDGE, which has been a weakness of the Falcons for as long as I can remember. There are also questions regarding the future at quarterback. Long story short, the team has needs at every position, meaning every draft pick will likely fill a void.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

LSU 5-Star Efton Reid Makes His Transfer Decision

When former LSU five-star big man Efton Reid put his name in the transfer portal, he instantly skied to the top of many program’s boards. On Sunday, the gifted seven-footer announced his decision to leave the Tigers in favor of the Bulldogs. Reid is taking his talents to Gonzaga.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#American Football#The Washington Commanders#Sam Howell School#Dnp Howell
KPEL 96.5

Two Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Picked in NFL Draft

On Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft, the phones of two Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football players rang. In fact, their phones rang within minutes of each other, as those two Cajuns were selected within two picks of each other. The New York Jets selected offensive tackle Max Mitchell...
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

Odell trolls NFL world, says 49ers traded Deebo Samuel to Patriots

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. put the NFL world on notice after the 2022 draft Saturday, tweeting that the New England Patriots had acquired disgruntled San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network quickly rebuffed Beckham's tweet:. Samuel also tweeted minutes after Beckham's post. The former...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ryan McAdoo enters transfer portal

The UNC Basketball program is losing another player to the transfer portal this offseason. On Saturday, walk-on guard/forward Ryan McAdoo entered the transfer portal as he looks to find a new home as a grad transfer. McAdoo was a preferred walk-on for the Tar Heels and is the son of former UNC standout and NBA Hall of Famer Bob McAdoo. McAdoo spent one season at Florida Gulf Coast before joining UNC for his final three. In 2021-22, McAdoo played in 7 games and averaged two minutes per game in his appearances as part of Blue Steel. North Carolina G/F Ryan McAdoo has entered the transfer portal. Grad transfer. https://t.co/wJBCXOZYpQ — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) April 30, 2022 McAdoo was on scholarship for the past two seasons for the Tar Heels but with the recruiting class coming in and the return of four of five starters, he would have had to stay as a walk-in instead. Now, he can find a new home and hopefully earn some more playing time. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy