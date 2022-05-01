ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Thunderstorm threat over.

By Alex Libby
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A line of strong to severe thunderstorms will move across Arkansas Saturday afternoon. The ingredients are in place for some of the storms to become severe.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for much of Eastern Arkansas until 11 PM.

The storm prediction center has much of the state under a slight risk for severe weather. This is a level 2 of 5 and means some of the storms could produce damaging hail, damaging winds, and a tornado. The locations in yellow have the greatest risk to see a severe thunderstorm.

The storms will start off weak over West Arkansas and strengthen as they move east. Severe weather is possible between 5 PM and 11 PM for the eastern half of Arkansas. It looks like the strongest storms will set up in the northeastern part of the state. Here’s the latest timing of the storms ↓

Stay weather aware Arkansas!

