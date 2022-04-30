Angelina Jolie Seen At Coffee Shop In Lviv, Ukraine Amid War With Russia: Watch

Image Credit: Eduard Tomilchenko/AP/Shutterstock

Angelina Jolie, 46, surprised Ukrainians over the weekend when she randomly showed up to a cafe in the Western city of Lviv, Ukraine. The actress walked into the public location amid Russia’s invasion of the country in a comfortable-looking casual outfit and didn’t shy away when people started recognizing her. She waved and signed autographs for other cafe attendees, in a video that was posted by one of them on Facebook.

“Nothing special. Just Lviv. I just went to have coffee. Just Angelina Jolie,” the cafe visitor, who filmed her at the counter, reportedly wrote in Ukrainian in the caption for the video. “Ukraine is simply supported by the whole world.”

Angelina Jolie takes pics with fans in Lviv, Ukraine. (Eduard Tomilchenko/AP/Shutterstock)

The brunette beauty can be seen wearing a gray sweater and matching pants as she carried a black backpack during the visit, and had her hair pulled up in a high bun. She appeared to go makeup-free, and at one point, she used a nearby table to lean over and sign for someone as she flashed big smiles throughout. Despite the attention, one boy, who was sitting and looking at his phone while wearing headphones, didn’t appear to notice the star.

Angelina’s latest visit to Lviv doesn’t come as too much of a surprise considering she’s known for often traveling overseas from the United States to help countries in need. She is reportedly in Lviv to meet children affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and visit hospitals and NGOs to help the injured and displaced. In addition to her visit at the cafe, she was photographed taking pics with fans during a different outing in the city and had her hair down as she wore a black coat.

Another pic of Angelina. ( Valeria Sergeeva/AP/Shutterstock)

Angelina isn’t the only celebrity that’s been spotted in Ukraine after Russia invaded the country. Sean Penn also traveled there to meet with the president and attend government press briefings for his upcoming documentary, VICE.