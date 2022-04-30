ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Angelina Jolie Seen At Coffee Shop In Lviv, Ukraine Amid War With Russia: Watch

By Erin Silvia
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22SWoA_0fPH581b00
Image Credit: Eduard Tomilchenko/AP/Shutterstock

Angelina Jolie, 46, surprised Ukrainians over the weekend when she randomly showed up to a cafe in the Western city of Lviv, Ukraine. The actress walked into the public location amid Russia’s invasion of the country in a comfortable-looking casual outfit and didn’t shy away when people started recognizing her. She waved and signed autographs for other cafe attendees, in a video that was posted by one of them on Facebook.

“Nothing special. Just Lviv. I just went to have coffee. Just Angelina Jolie,” the cafe visitor, who filmed her at the counter, reportedly wrote in Ukrainian in the caption for the video. “Ukraine is simply supported by the whole world.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fF4bl_0fPH581b00
Angelina Jolie takes pics with fans in Lviv, Ukraine. (Eduard Tomilchenko/AP/Shutterstock)

The brunette beauty can be seen wearing a gray sweater and matching pants as she carried a black backpack during the visit, and had her hair pulled up in a high bun. She appeared to go makeup-free, and at one point, she used a nearby table to lean over and sign for someone as she flashed big smiles throughout. Despite the attention, one boy, who was sitting and looking at his phone while wearing headphones, didn’t appear to notice the star.

Angelina’s latest visit to Lviv doesn’t come as too much of a surprise considering she’s known for often traveling overseas from the United States to help countries in need. She is reportedly in Lviv to meet children affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and visit hospitals and NGOs to help the injured and displaced. In addition to her visit at the cafe, she was photographed taking pics with fans during a different outing in the city and had her hair down as she wore a black coat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qSMCY_0fPH581b00
Another pic of Angelina. ( Valeria Sergeeva/AP/Shutterstock)

Angelina isn’t the only celebrity that’s been spotted in Ukraine after Russia invaded the country. Sean Penn also traveled there to meet with the president and attend government press briefings for his upcoming documentary, VICE.

Comments / 44

El
1d ago

Taking selfies and signing autographs in the middle of a war. Seems crazy. Is an insult to Ukrainians. Angelina has lost it.

Reply(10)
28
Olivia Bouvier
1d ago

She's a world humanitarian, and if people really knew what she did out in this world to help people... You would be quiet real quick. God bless her, and I hope she is safe and I'm sure she's going to do a lot for the women and children there.❤❤❤❤❤

Reply(4)
12
Ennaxor
1d ago

I think there is something not quite right in Angie’s brain.

Reply
15
Related
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE – Monster Putin ‘shaking uncontrollably’ in new video as fears grow over state of his health

EVIL Vladimir Putin's health has come under speculation after a new video shows the Russian strongman "shaking uncontrollably". The Russian tyrant's hands trembled violently in a clip showing him greeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin. the footage shows a frail-looking Putin - who in recent weeks has been...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Penn
Person
Angelina Jolie
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin's 'secret' girlfriend has not been sanctioned yet, this is why

Alina Kabaeva has been rumoured to be Vladimir Putin’s girlfriend since 2008, shortly after he divorced his wife. Despite being rumoured to be close to the Russian President, Kabaeva still hasn’t been sanctioned. But why?. There is no proof of their relationship. Despite the rumours that Alina Kabaeva...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Lviv#Government Of Ukraine#Ukrainians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Not feeling well, Vlad? Putin looks unsteady in Easter church service footage showing him biting lip and fidgeting as health rumours grow and war continues to go badly

Vladimir Putin looked frail and unsteady in footage purporting to be from a midnight mass for Orthodox Easter, stoking rumours surrounding the Russian president's ailing health. He chewed his lip and appeared unsure of his footing as he stood in Moscow's Christ the Saviour Cathedral alongside the city's mayor Sergei...
RELIGION
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
182K+
Followers
16K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy