Twitter reacts to Patriots drafting Western Kentucky QB Bailey Zappe

The New England Patriots used their final pick in the fourth round to draft Western Kentucky quarterback, Bailey Zappe.

Brian Hoyer is 36-years-old, Jarrett Stidham is on the final year of his contract and the Patriots need quality depth behind Mac Jones. Zappe began his career at Houston Baptist and then transferred to Western Kentucky — where he threw for 62 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2021.

He’s someone who can be a trustworthy No. 2 option after Hoyer departs from the team in the future. Zappe is known as a player who loves ball and his ability make good decisions on the field.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the pick.