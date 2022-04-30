ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Patriots pick Western Kentucky QB Bailey Zappe in Round 4 of 2022 draft

By Henry McKenna
 2 days ago
The New England Patriots picked Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe at 137th overall in Round 4 of the 2022 draft.

He joins a depth chart with includes quarterbacks Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham.

In 2021, Zappe completed 69.2% of his passes for 5,967 yards, 62 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He spent just 2021 with Western Kentucky after four years at Houston Baptist. He isn’t likely to compete with Jones anytime soon. Instead, Zappe projects to serve as the Patriots backup for the next few years.

Zappe was the Patriots’ fifth selection in the draft after first-round guard Cole Strange (29th overall), second-rounder receiver Tyquan Thornton (50th), third-round cornerback Marcus Jones (85th), fourth-round cornerback Jack Jones (121st) and fourth-round running back Pierre Strong (127th).

