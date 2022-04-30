Draft Day 3: All Panthers’ picks rounds 4 through 7

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The final day of the NFL Draft is live. Day Three consists of rounds 4-7 as the pinnacle event of the NFL offseason comes to a close in Sin City.

On Day One, the Panthers selected Charlotte-area native Ikem “Ickey” Ekwonu with the No. 6 overall pick.

On Day Two, they traded up to select quarterback Matt Corral with the 94th pick in the 3rd round.

D ay Three

The Panthers traded up Saturday, selecting Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith with the 120th pick in the 4th round.

The trade for the 2021 All-Big Ten selection sent two 5th-round picks to Washington.

With the 198th pick in the 6th round of the draft, the Panthers selected Virginia Tech linebacker, Amare Barno.

Starting his career at Butler Community College, the linebacker transferred to Virginia Tech in 2019. He ran a 4.36 40-yard dash.

The six-foot five-inch, 246-pound speedster should provide a sneaky rush to bolster the Panthers’ linebacking core.

With the 199th pick in the 6th round of the draft, the Panthers selected Tennessee’s offensive lineman Cade Mays.

Mays helped pave a four-win improvement in the team’s record from the 2020 to 2021 season.

He played all 10 games at right tackle but has played at every other line position in his four-year career.

With the Panthers’ final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, they selected Baylor cornerback Kalon Barnes with the 242nd pick in round 7.

Carolina drafted for speed yet again, as Barnes recorded a 4.23 40-yard dash.

With the departure of veteran Stephon Gillmore, Barnes could provide depth at the cornerback position if need be.

The Panthers have had back-to-back five-win seasons and are soul searching. Sam Darnold is expected to be the starting quarterback heading into the season. Christian McCaffrey is expected to return from an injury-plagued 2021 season that had him in and out of the lineup and was ultimately shut down as the end of the tumultuous year played out.

Rhule fired his offensive coordinator Joe Brady, and Rhule himself is considered to be on thin ice immediately heading into the season. Speaking with the media earlier this week, owner David Tepper said Rhule has his full support, as does Darnold.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.