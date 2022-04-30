ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals Take Offensive Lineman Cordell Volson With 136th Pick in 2022 NFL Draft

By James Rapien
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bengals took North Dakota State offensive lineman Cordell Volson With 136th Pick in 2022 NFL Draft. It's the...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Broncos Land New Starter With Second-Round Pick

They say all good things come to those who wait, and in the Broncos’ case, their first selection came in the second round of this year’s 2022 NFL Draft. On Friday, Denver GM George Paton selected Oklahoma EDGE Nik Bonitto with the No. 64 overall pick that was originally acquired in the Von Miller trade with the Rams last fall.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Broncos Draft Fascinating Pass-Rusher in 4th Round

On Friday night, Broncos general manager George Paton described the waiting process as “boring,” regarding Denver having to execute patience in the first round of the NFL Draft. But on the final day of the draft, Paton didn’t keep Broncos Country waiting as he utilized back-to-back choices midway through the fourth round.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Packers Still Named Best Landing Spots for Two Former All Pro Wide Receivers

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone. The Green Bay Packers ended up drafting three wide receivers: Christian Watson (second round), Romeo Doubs (fourth round), and Samouri Toure (seventh round). Earlier in the offseason, the Packers signed Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal. Green Bay made all of these moves in an effort to help replace Davante Adams (traded to Las Vegas) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (signed with Kansas City). Now, the Packers have Watson, Watkins, Toure, Doubs, Allen Lazard, Amari Rodgers, and Allen Lazard slated to compete for snaps in the 2022 offense. Despite this newfound depth at wide receiver, the Packers are still named the best landing spot for two former All Pro wide receivers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

This Trade Between The Packers and Jacksonville Would Send Pro Bowl WR to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. However Green Bay could still use a veteran number one wide receiver on the roster for week one. Marvin Jones Jr could be that guy for the Green Bay Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Fargo, ND
Football
State
North Dakota State
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Fargo, ND
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
Yardbarker

Meet the Entire 2022 Green Bay Packers Draft Class

Green Bay did well to re-sign De’Vondre Campbell, but needed to add a linebacker capable of pushing for the starting spot opposite him in the Packers’ base odd man front. Walker fits the bill and should also make an immediate impact on special teams. Round One, Pick 28:...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Report: Broncos Give Massive Guarantee to Undrafted Rookie

After making nine selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos proceeded to tack on a slew of undrafted free agents. According to media reports, the Broncos have signed 13 UDFAs:. Alabama OLB Christopher Allen. Buffalo LB Kadofi Wright. USC LB Kana’i Mauga. East Carolina CB Ja'Quan McMillian.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#136th Pick
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson Now Has A Reason To Leave Ravens

While Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has said he’s staying in Baltimore, the team gave him a reason to leave. On Thursday night, the team traded one of their last receivers from 2021 for a 2022 draft pick. That player was Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. While the Ravens...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos signed 2 of the top undrafted free agents available

After selecting nine players in the 2022 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos then signed 13 undrafted free agents. Two of those UDFAs stand out. Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar and Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling both published lists of the top UDFAs available after the draft wrapped up on Saturday evening. Alabama pass rusher Christopher Allen, who signed with Denver, was on both of their lists.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Cleveland Browns Undrafted Free Agent Signings

The Cleveland Browns have finished the NFL Draft and now pivot to recruiting free agents that went undrafted. The past two years, the Browns have spent what amounts an extra draft pick in terms of money on one player. In 2020, that player was corner A.J. Green out of Oklahoma State. He's still on the Browns. Last year, that player was Marvin Wilson, a defensive tackle out of Florida State. Wilson was released and signed with the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
Yardbarker

Bears Hit Three Needs with Plenty to Go

It was an eclectic mix: a dancer, a hitter and a runner. Make no mistake, the three players drafted Friday by the Bears in Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft will help. "They're passionate about football, they're tough, they're team-oriented. They communicate really well. They're responsible, dependable," Bears GM Ryan Poles said. "All of those things that we've talked about, that we look for."
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals trade up, select Toledo S Tycen Anderson in fifth round of 2022 NFL draft

For the second time in the 2022 NFL draft, the Cincinnati Bengals traded up, this time in the fifth round to select Toledo safety Tycen Anderson. Anderson, 6’2″ and 209 pounds, is yet another very fast player taken in this draft by the Bengals, given his 4.36 time in the 40-yard dash. He’s a three-year starter who some projected to go in the third or fourth round.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Ravens Make A Splash With Fourth-Round Picks

The Ravens were able to solve some challenges with their roster with their NFL-record six selections in the fourth round. Baltimore laid a solid foundation for the future while grabbing a few players who could make an immediate impact. First, Baltimore added depth at tackle by selecting Minnesota's Daniel Faalele...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

A Jordan Love Trade Could Allow Packers to Sign Former Super Bowl MVP

On the flip side, Jordan Love’s contract expires in two years (without the fifth year option). Between now and next off-season Green Bay really has to get a read on two things; how long Aaron Rodgers intends to play, and if they think Jordan Love can be “that guy” in Green Bay. The Packers don’t want to find themselves in a New Orleans Saints situation where they are paying two guys on the roster “QB money.”
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Falcons QB Desmond Ridder; 'The Next' Deshaun Watson or Ryan Tannehill?

According to The Falcoholic, Atlanta's interest in Ridder began back in January after has a meeting with the 6-4, 215-pound Ridder at the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl. The Falcons' quarterback search has been a whirlwind all offseason, from Matt Ryan to maybe Deshaun Watson, to being out on Watson, Ryan traded, Marcus Mariota as a band-aid, and now Ridder.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy