Chicago, IL

THE BEARS HAVE MADE A 3RD TRADE OF THE DAY!

letsbeardown.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is getting crazy! The Bears have made another trade. This time, it's with the Houston Texans. The Bears were one the clock at pick 150 just minutes after trading away their 148th pick but they made another deal....

www.letsbeardown.com

San Angelo LIVE!

Houston Texans Add Playmaking Safety and Pass Catcher

HOUSTON, TX- The 2022 NFL Draft continued with rounds 2 and 3 on Friday and the Texans added some defensive playmakers and an offensive weapon. The Texans ended up with picks 37, 44, and 75 over the 2nd and 3rd rounds and used those picks to select Baylor safety Jalen Pitre and a wide receiver and linebacker from Alabama in John Metchie III (44) and Christian Harris (75).
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Draft 2022: Which Aggies should hear their names called on Day 3?

In the last two nights, 105 players have been selected in the NFL draft, in a bit of a surprise, only two of those players, Kenyon Green, who was selected 15th overall by the Houston Texans, and defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal who was picked 84th by the Pittsburgh Steelers, attended Texas A&M University. Many draft pundits believed atleast a third Aggie would be selected by the end of the second day. Now it seems as though the third and final day will be the day of the Aggies as we expect to see six Aggies picked before Mr. Irrelevant’s name...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KVIA

Rebuilding Texans take Stingley, Green in 1st round

HOUSTON (AP) — On a team that could use help at just about every position, the Houston Texans addressed several important needs in this year’s draft. Houston hadn’t had a first-round draft pick since 2019, but had two this season to help boost the talent on this rebuilding team. The Texans used the No. 3 pick on LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and traded down from the 13th pick they received as part of the Deshaun Watson trade to No. 15 to get offensive lineman Kenyon Green later in the first round.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Jerry Jones Revealed His Draft Board: NFL World Reacts

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wasn’t afraid of showing the team’s draft board during the weekend. Many pundits didn’t believe that Jones had Tyler Smith over Kenyon Green and Zion Johnson. Jones had no problem proving those people wrong and revealed the board during a press conference.
DALLAS, TX
KHOU

How did the Texans do in the NFL draft?

HOUSTON — Did the Texans fill their greatest needs? On paper? Mostly. Cornerback is a huge need, but I would have liked to have seen a premium edge rusher within this group. These are the nine players the Texans picked in the 2022 draft. 1ST ROUND (3) DEREK STINGLEY,...
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Houston Texans 2022 NFL Draft Grades For Every Pick

The NFL Draft is over, and once more the offseason heads into a lull before the beginning of training camp in July. Until then, every improvement has only been made on paper, and the teams only exist in the minds of the staff, the media, and the fans. It’s a rare time when the NFL does not dominate all discussions about sport, but that doesn’t mean that nothing happens.For the Houston Texans, this draft was about numbers.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Several Aggie football prospects go undrafted

The NFL draft has come and gone, and the Aggies had four players drafted. Kenyon Green #15 Overall – Houston Texans DeMarvin Leal #84 Overall – Pittsburgh Steelers Michael Clemons #117 Overall – New York Jets Isaiah Spiller #123 Overall – Los Angeles Chargers It’s a good weekend for the Aggies, with all four draftees landing in the top 125 picks, but unfortunately, there were several Aggies who were viewed as draftable who weren’t selected and will be on the undrafted free agent market. Aaron Hansford – Linebacker Leon O’Neal – Safety Jayden Peavy – Defensive Lineman Jalen Wydermyer – Tight End It won’t take long for us to find out where these Aggie greats land, so keep an eye on Aggies Wire for all the updates for where you can root for these guys in the NFL. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes
NBC Sports

Texans to sign Rasheem Green

Edge rusher Rasheem Green has found a home for the 2022 season. Green visited several teams in recent weeks in search of a landing spot and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he is signing with the Texans. Green visited Houston along with the Panthers and Ravens during his tour of NFL teams.
HOUSTON, TX

