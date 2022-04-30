ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

THE BEARS MADE ANOTHER BIG TRADE!!

letsbeardown.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGM Ryan Poles is off to a very active day as well after a busy Friday night yesterday. He started the day by making a trade with the Chargers. He sent...

www.letsbeardown.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jalen Wydermyer to sign with Buffalo Bills

The NFL draft is over, and despite a highly productive career at Texas A&M, former Aggies Tight End Jalen Wydermyer went undrafted. A poor pre-draft athletic testing process caused a major shock to Wydermyers draft stock, and ultimately he didn’t hear his name called over the weekend. But shortly after the draft, sources began reporting that Wydermyer would be signing with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent. The road to NFL success is difficult for any undrafted free agent, but Wydermyer will have the opportunity to join a great offense in Buffalo, and will get to catch passes from quarterback Josh Allen. If his play in Buffalo reflects his play in college station and not his performance in shorts at the combine, he’ll have a great shot to make the regular season roster. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Buffalo, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
The Spun

Chicago Bears Are Releasing A Notable Veteran Quarterback

Another veteran quarterback is hitting the open market. According to a report, the Chicago Bears are releasing Nick Foles per his request. The Bears had been trying to find a trade partner for Foles, who projected to be the team’s third-string option behind Justin Fields and Trevor Siemian this upcoming season. But the team had no luck.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Bears undrafted free agent tracker

The 2022 NFL draft has concluded, but the Chicago Bears aren’t finished building their 90-man roster. The Bears will be looking to bring in some undrafted free agents that didn’t hear their name called during the draft. Bears general manager Ryan Poles will looking to bring in some...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Chargers#American Football#Gm#The Buffalo Bills#Draft
NFL

2022 NFL Draft: Jets and Giants hit Vegas jackpot; Patriots, Packers and Jaguars raise eyebrows

1) J!-E!-T!-S! Own! The! Draft!. The Jets absolutely dominated this draft. I still cannot believe how brilliantly they navigated Round 1. Bravo, Joe Douglas!. First and foremost, I am obsessed with Sauce Gardner. The No. 4 overall pick is a rare specimen at cornerback, combining superb length (6-foot-3) with stellar speed (4.41 40-yard dash). Not to mention, he infuses the Jets with the kind of CB swagger that Jalen Ramsey brings to the table for the Rams. New York City is going to love this confident cover man. Meanwhile, I personally had Jameson Williams as the top wide receiver in this class, but I had no problem with the Jets taking Garrett Wilson at No. 10. Williams is coming off of ACL surgery, so he might not be active when the season kicks off. Wilson, on the other hand, is ready to rock right now. This is big for Zach Wilson, who'll be able to foster the Wilson-to-Wilson connection in the coming months and hit the ground running in September. I've banged on Douglas and the Jets some in the past for kicking the can down the road and not being simply about winning games. Taking Wilson over Williams is a NOW move.
NFL
FortyEightMinutes

Sixers-Heat Series Preview: Can James Harden Carry Philadelphia?

The Sixers are in Miami with Game 1 of their series against the Heat taking place on Monday night. Let’s take a look at the series matchup: Sixers-Heat Game 1 Odds Spread: Heat -7.5 (-115) Total: 208.5 (-110) Moneyline: Sixers +260 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET Watch: fuboTV Odds via PointsBet Latest on Joel Embiid What could’ve […] The post Sixers-Heat Series Preview: Can James Harden Carry Philadelphia? appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Seahawks Are Lukewarm On Baker Mayfield: NFL World Reacts

At this point, is anyone going to trade for Baker Mayfield?. According to NFL Network analyst Ian Rapoport, the Seattle Seahawks are “lukewarm” on the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick. The Seahawks didn’t take a quarterback in the NFL Draft, but they might not have much...
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

13 Bears free agents are still unsigned

The 2022 NFL draft has concluded, and the Chicago Bears have added 11 new rookies to their roster. But this is also a time when NFL teams will be looking to free agency again to address roster needs coming out of the draft. Chicago still has needs at wide receiver, linebacker and defensive line, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see general manager Ryan Poles look to this current free agent market to address them.
CHICAGO, IL
markerzone.com

JOEL QUENNEVILLE REPORTEDLY EYEING A RETURN BEHIND AN NHL BENCH

Quenneville had quite the fall from grace; gone from multi-Stanley Cup champion to fallen idol. Once the gold standard of coaching, Quenneville now must rely on one team's good graces if he wishes to coach in the NHL, and even that may not be enough. As Strickland points out, Q...
NHL
hotnewhiphop.com

Zach LaVine Offers Ambiguous Response About Re-Signing With Bulls

Prior to Lonzo Ball's injury this season, the Chicago Bulls were arguably the best team in the Eastern Conference. Zach LaVine, Ball, and DeMar DeRozan were fantastic together, and it was clear that this team could have gone far if healthy. With that being said, the Bulls will now have to do their best to keep LaVine whose contract just expired.
CHICAGO, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Dain Dainja's offseason transformation setting him up for increased role

CHAMPAIGN — Dain Dainja is not the same person that walked onto the Illinois campus in January. Dainja has slimmed down 20 pounds and has gone through a spring semester with strength coach Adam Fletcher where he's gotten results he described as "crazy." He's made strides in all of his strength work and set multiple weight lifting personal bests.
CHAMPAIGN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy