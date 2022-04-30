THE BEARS MADE ANOTHER BIG TRADE!!

1) J!-E!-T!-S! Own! The! Draft!. The Jets absolutely dominated this draft. I still cannot believe how brilliantly they navigated Round 1. Bravo, Joe Douglas!. First and foremost, I am obsessed with Sauce Gardner. The No. 4 overall pick is a rare specimen at cornerback, combining superb length (6-foot-3) with stellar speed (4.41 40-yard dash). Not to mention, he infuses the Jets with the kind of CB swagger that Jalen Ramsey brings to the table for the Rams. New York City is going to love this confident cover man. Meanwhile, I personally had Jameson Williams as the top wide receiver in this class, but I had no problem with the Jets taking Garrett Wilson at No. 10. Williams is coming off of ACL surgery, so he might not be active when the season kicks off. Wilson, on the other hand, is ready to rock right now. This is big for Zach Wilson, who'll be able to foster the Wilson-to-Wilson connection in the coming months and hit the ground running in September. I've banged on Douglas and the Jets some in the past for kicking the can down the road and not being simply about winning games. Taking Wilson over Williams is a NOW move.

