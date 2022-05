SHAWNEE COUNTY —For the second time this week a Kansas Trooper was struck on the side of a highway, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol Facebook page:. "Master Trooper White had just finished assisting a motorist that had stopped on the shoulder on the Kansas Turnpike just south of Topeka. His vehicle was struck by a commercial motor vehicle that failed to move over for him and he was initially trapped inside his vehicle. Thankfully he will be okay and make it home to his family today."

TOPEKA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO