East Carroll Parish, LA

UPDATE: East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office locates man wanted for Attempted Second Degree Murder

By Chelsea Monae Williams, My Sherie Johnson
 5 days ago
UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office, authorities located Robert Clark on the afternoon of Saturday, April 30, 2022.

EAST CAROLL PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— The East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for Robert Clark. The agency says he is wanted on two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder following an incident that took place on April 29, 2022. He is pictured below.

No further information has been released at this time. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the East Carroll Sheriff’s Office at 318-559-2800.

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

