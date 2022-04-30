ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

15-year-old student in deadly highway crash has ‘long road to recovery’

By CNN Newsource
kion546.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEAVERTON Oregon (KPTV) — Following a deadly car crash in Beaverton earlier this week, three Southridge High School students and a Washington County deputy have long roads to recovery ahead of them. Sky Korbut, 15, was one of the students injured in the crash. His mom, Alecia Delarosa,...

kion546.com

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Half of a home falls onto Oregon highway, partially blocks traffic

SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — Half of a mobile home slipped off of a trailer and into traffic on Interstate 5, partially blocking traffic south of Salem, Oregon on Tuesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., Oregon State Police said the oversized load fell into the right southbound lane. Troopers said...
POLITICS
The Independent

Police bodycam reveals moment mother learns missing autistic son had been found alive two years later

Nearly three years after he suddenly vanished from his Californian home, teenager Connerjack Oswalt has been found sleeping in a convenience store in Utah. The 19-year-old who has been diagnosed with autism and other mental health conditions, was shivering due to the cold when he was found in Summit County, famous for its ski destinations, on 9 April, county officials said.“Connerjack, who is autistic, was reported missing in California in September of 2019. Deputies were able to reunite Connerjack with his family, who was losing hope. Please watch this heartwarming and emotional story,” the sheriff wrote in a post...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaverton, OR
Accidents
Washington County, OR
Accidents
Beaverton, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Accidents
State
Washington State
City
Beaverton, OR
Washington County, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Washington County, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Southridge High School
Motorious

Luxury Cars Stolen In Florida Found In Illegal Grow Operation In Oregon

During a search of property in southwest Oregon, authorities found 4 luxury cars stashed away, which raised suspicion. When they did some digging into where these cars came from, they discovered the cars were reported stolen from Florida. For reference, that’s 3,000 miles and two days of driving, if you don’t stop at all. This isn’t even the first of these stories we’ve heard about this year alone, and officials are calling it a growing problem, literally and figuratively.
OREGON STATE
98.3 The KEY

Crash on Highway 240 Slows Traffic Wednesday

According to information from the Washington State Patrol, a crash just west of Columbia Center Mall is slowing traffic. SUV lost control and ended up on the shoulder of opposite lanes of travel. Shortly after 10 AM Wednesday, the vehicle, which was headed west, lost control and traveled across the...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Miami

NE Miami-Dade Drive-By Shooting Leaves Man Dead, Woman Hospitalized

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man has been killed Monday afternoon following a drive-by shooting in northeast Miami-Dade. Chopper4 flew over the scene on NE 6 Avenue, near 183 Street and I-95. The male victim was pronounced dead on the scene. A woman was rushed to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand. The shooter, who was reportedly in a white sedan, has not been caught. If you have any information that can help police with this investigation, call Miami-Dade crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Baltimore

Outdoor Chicken Fryer Caused Dundalk Fire That Displaced 16, Officials Say

DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — A raging house fire in Dundalk that destroyed four homes and displaced 16 people on Friday was an accidental fire caused by an outdoor chicken fryer, the Baltimore County Fire Department said. The fire was reported about noon at several row homes in the unit block of Flagship Road. Crews got the fire under control about an hour later, but four homes were rendered uninhabitable. Authorities said 11 adults, 5 children and multiple pets were displaced. No injuries were reported. A mayday call was made for a firefighter running low on air who became disoriented, but it was quickly canceled, a fire department spokesperson said. Investigators found that the fire began at an add-on outdoor kitchen, where 30 minutes before the fire, an occupant had been frying a chicken in a fryer.
DUNDALK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy