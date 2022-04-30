15-year-old student in deadly highway crash has ‘long road to recovery’
By CNN Newsource
kion546.com
2 days ago
BEAVERTON Oregon (KPTV) — Following a deadly car crash in Beaverton earlier this week, three Southridge High School students and a Washington County deputy have long roads to recovery ahead of them. Sky Korbut, 15, was one of the students injured in the crash. His mom, Alecia Delarosa,...
A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
WASHINGTON CITY, Utah (TCD) -- A 47-year-old woman was taken into custody after she allegedly fatally struck two brothers who were in town for a road race because she allegedly could not control her bowels. According to the Washington City Police Department, on April 9 at approximately 2 p.m., officers...
SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — Half of a mobile home slipped off of a trailer and into traffic on Interstate 5, partially blocking traffic south of Salem, Oregon on Tuesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., Oregon State Police said the oversized load fell into the right southbound lane. Troopers said...
Nearly three years after he suddenly vanished from his Californian home, teenager Connerjack Oswalt has been found sleeping in a convenience store in Utah. The 19-year-old who has been diagnosed with autism and other mental health conditions, was shivering due to the cold when he was found in Summit County, famous for its ski destinations, on 9 April, county officials said.“Connerjack, who is autistic, was reported missing in California in September of 2019. Deputies were able to reunite Connerjack with his family, who was losing hope. Please watch this heartwarming and emotional story,” the sheriff wrote in a post...
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
How was a man in a Louisiana prison who was supposed to be on suicide watch allowed to smoke insecticide, leading to his death?. That's the question Jennifer Bartie wants answered. The man was her son, 37-year-old Javon Kennerson, who died in December 2020 several weeks after falling into a sudden and severe mental health emergency.
During a search of property in southwest Oregon, authorities found 4 luxury cars stashed away, which raised suspicion. When they did some digging into where these cars came from, they discovered the cars were reported stolen from Florida. For reference, that’s 3,000 miles and two days of driving, if you don’t stop at all. This isn’t even the first of these stories we’ve heard about this year alone, and officials are calling it a growing problem, literally and figuratively.
According to information from the Washington State Patrol, a crash just west of Columbia Center Mall is slowing traffic. SUV lost control and ended up on the shoulder of opposite lanes of travel. Shortly after 10 AM Wednesday, the vehicle, which was headed west, lost control and traveled across the...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — (AP) — DNA from a coyote that bit a girl on Southern California's Huntington Beach last week matched samples from one of two coyotes shot and killed following the attack, authorities said Monday. The 2-year-old child was hospitalized with bites to her head and...
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man has been killed Monday afternoon following a drive-by shooting in northeast Miami-Dade.
Chopper4 flew over the scene on NE 6 Avenue, near 183 Street and I-95.
The male victim was pronounced dead on the scene. A woman was rushed to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand.
The shooter, who was reportedly in a white sedan, has not been caught.
If you have any information that can help police with this investigation, call Miami-Dade crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — A raging house fire in Dundalk that destroyed four homes and displaced 16 people on Friday was an accidental fire caused by an outdoor chicken fryer, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.
The fire was reported about noon at several row homes in the unit block of Flagship Road. Crews got the fire under control about an hour later, but four homes were rendered uninhabitable.
Authorities said 11 adults, 5 children and multiple pets were displaced. No injuries were reported.
A mayday call was made for a firefighter running low on air who became disoriented, but it was quickly canceled, a fire department spokesperson said.
Investigators found that the fire began at an add-on outdoor kitchen, where 30 minutes before the fire, an occupant had been frying a chicken in a fryer.
Washington state has reportedly seen a spike in smash-and-grab robberies at trailheads in recent weeks, prompting an increase in patrols. "There has been an uptick in media reports on trailhead crime in the past several weeks," Washington State Patrol (WSP) told Fox News. WSP attributed this rise to more people...
Comments / 0