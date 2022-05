Picture of State Senator Ernie ChambersNebraska Unicameral Information Office. Ernie Chambers isn’t crazy. He just had something to say about religion and the court system. Ernie Chambers has spent most of his life fighting for disenfranchised groups. In 1980, he played a role in ending South African apartheid by pushing American organizations to divest from South Africa, namely by selling their Kruggerrands; in 1986, he promoted the idea of making university athletes state employees to protect them against exploitation; in 1993, he helped introduce a bill to stop LBGT discrimination. These are just a few among many other examples from a life filled with both activism and controversy.

