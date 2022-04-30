ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

2022 NFL draft: Giants select LB Micah McFadden in Round 5

By Dan Benton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EkS2Z_0fPGnfCT00

With the No. 146 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the New York Giants select Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden.

Linebacker depth — especially inside — was another key need for the Giants entering the draft. Many expected them to address the position earlier in the draft and to a degree, they did. Kayvon Thibodeaux will play outside at times, but will be moved all over.

McFadden is unlikely to earn a starting spot out of college, but can be developed into functional piece over time. In all likelihood, his early contributions will come on special teams.

Here is what NFL Network draft guru Lance Zierlein had to say about McFadden:

Undersized inside linebacker with adequate diagnose quickness and downhill trigger. His passivity and indecisiveness against Iowa and Ohio State, in particular, seemed out of place relative to the rest of his tape. He’s very average in the athleticism and speed departments but is well-prepared and exploits soft spots in blocking schemes to make impact tackles behind the line of scrimmage. He’s unable to challenge blocks and constrict gaps as a thumper, but he’s tough. McFadden has Day 3 value as a backup inside linebacker with core special teams potential.

It may not be the splash the Giants had hoped for at the position, but depth and competition is always a positive.

McFadden joins an inside group that consists of Blake Martinez, Tae Crowder and others.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Baker Mayfield gets absolutely roasted after Panthers draft Matt Corral

After the Carolina Panthers decided to draft Matt Corral in the 2022 NFL Draft, folks on Twitter couldn’t help but mock Baker Mayfield. The Panthers were the biggest suitors of Mayfield, and many believe they were going to trade for him after the draft. Carolina was also reportedly in talks with the Cleveland Browns during the annual rookie selection, but in the end, the team decided to take another route and picked a QB instead.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaquan Brisker says Chicago Bears got steal of the draft

The second round of the 2022 NFL draft saw a pair of Penn State defensive stars hear their names called as official draft picks. Safety Jaquan Brisker was a second-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears in a move to help give an immediate boost to the pass defense. And according to Brisker, the Bears got quite a bargain by drafting the former Nittany Lion standout. “They just got the steal of the draft,” Brisker said when reacting to his big draft news on Twitter the next day. “So blessed and thankful to be here, Bears nation you won’t be disappointed.” Brisker...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
East Rutherford, NJ
Football
City
East Rutherford, NJ
State
New York State
State
Indiana State
East Rutherford, NJ
Sports
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
Tide 100.9 FM

Six From Alabama Go Unselected in NFL Draft

After all seven rounds of the 2022 draft, six Alabama players, including Chris Allen, Slade Bolden, Josh Jobe, Chris Owens, LaBryan Ray and Daniel Wright, remained unselected to play in the NFL. They will immediately become undrafted free agents (UDFA) and be free to sign with any team. Chris Allen...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Martinez
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Josh Ross signs undrafted free agent deal

The NFL is getting a bona fide leader. While much of the talk surrounding Michigan football’s 2021 season has been centered on the defensive ends, Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, much of the success on the defensive side of the ball is due to Josh Ross’ leadership. Even...
NFL
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign undrafted free agent to solid contract

He may not have been selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean Storey Jackson is not going to have a career in the NFL. Despite not being picked up during the draft, which ran from Thursday to Saturday, Jackson – who was a standout linebacker at Liberty – has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Dallas Cowboys.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#Nfl Network#American Football#The New York Giants#Ohio State
FanSided

Buccaneers make their first terrible pick of the draft

Punters do not matter. We aren’t sure how the Buccaneers ended up forgetting this when they spent a fourth-round pick on the position. Let’s get the nice stuff out of the way first. The Buccaneers just brought in a better punter than Bradley Pinion that is going to be a fraction of the price.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

This Trade Between The Packers and Jacksonville Would Send Pro Bowl WR to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. However Green Bay could still use a veteran number one wide receiver on the roster for week one. Marvin Jones Jr could be that guy for the Green Bay Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN's Mel Kiper says Cowboys' draft class on the NFL's worst, 'too many unknowns'

The list of positions of need in Dallas was a long one. With their 2022 NFL Draft class and the UDFA progress so far, it appears the Cowboys set up with talent to refill every position over the next few years. Left guard is settled with Tyler Smith, wide receiver got another piece in Jalen Tolbert and Randy Gregory’s departure is softened by the No. 56 selection of Sam Williams, potentially taking over as the right defensive end and many more. At least, that’s how the optimists look at things, a category which Dallas’ front office clearly falls under.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Undrafted free agent tracker

The 2022 NFL draft has finally wrapped, but that doesn’t mean the action is slowing down across the league. Now that all 262 selections across all seven rounds are officially in the books, teams will now enter the frantic frenzy that is undrafted free agency, competing to land the best players who slipped through the cracks during draft weekend.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee Titans QB Malik Willis: 8 things to know

The Tennessee Titans made a big splash on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft when they selected Liberty quarterback Malik Willis in the third round. Tennessee moved up to get their man, as the Titans traded pick Nos. 90 and 169 to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for the No. 86 pick they used to draft Willis.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

104K+
Followers
150K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy