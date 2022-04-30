ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Late Del. Gov. du Pont remembered for bipartisanship, humor

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rcucq_0fPGgQez00
Pete du Pont Memorial FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 14, 1988, file photo, Republican presidential candidates, Vice President George Bush, from left, Pat Robertson, Rep. Jack Kemp, Pierre "Pete" du Pont and Senator Bob Dole pose before starting their last debate before the primary in Goffstown, N.H. Current and former Delaware politicians, family and friends of Pierre S. “Pete” du Pont IV remembered the late governor, U.S. House member and presidential candidate, for reviving the state’s economy, working across the partisan aisle and sharing a cheerful spirit. A memorial service, Friday, April 29, 2022 at a Wilmington theater came nearly a year after du Pont died in May 2021 at age 86 after a long illness. (AP Photo/Jim Cole, File) (Jim Cole)

WILMINGTON, Del. — (AP) — Current and former Delaware politicians, family and friends of Pierre S. “Pete” du Pont IV remembered the late governor, U.S. House member and presidential candidate for reviving the state’s economy, working across the partisan aisle and sharing a cheerful spirit.

Friday's memorial service at a Wilmington theater came nearly a year after du Pont died in May 2021 at age 86 after a long illness. COVID-19 safety concerns delayed the tribute until now, news outlets reported.

“As Pete understood, our political adversaries can and should be friends,” conservative columnist George Will, a longtime friend to du Pont, said in his eulogy. “Pete did it right and had fun all the way.”

A member of the moneyed family known for its chemical company holdings, du Pont broke from the business world toward law and Republican politics. Following one term in the state House and three terms in Congress, du Pont was elected governor in 1976 and set about working to restore the state’s financial stability.

Du Pont forged successful relationships with lawmakers from both parties to tackle prison overcrowding, corruption and school desegregation. He was reelected in a landslide in 1980. His second term was marked by landmark legislation he signed that loosened Delaware’s banking laws, making the state attractive to some of the nation’s largest credit card companies.

The state’s economy is “built on the back of Gov. du Pont’s decisions,” current Gov. John Carney, a Democrat, said during the service.

”He set a new standard for how we treat each other in this state,” Carney added. “And it changed our expectations about ourselves.”

Du Pont announced in 1986 what became a longshot presidential bid. He attempted to separate himself from better-known candidates by questioning social programs that rivals feared to address. He withdrew in early 1988 following poor showings in the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary.

Du Pont’s four children shared remembrances as well, particularly his humor. His son, Ben, recalled asking why his father had taken up bowling: “He said, ‘I made more friends and gained more votes than anything else I have done.’”

“He could make anyone laugh and that was just a gift to have,” added his widow, Elise, in a recording shown on a big screen.

U.S. Sen. Tom Carper and former Gov. Mike Castle also attended Friday's service, which concluded with the singing of “God Bless America.” A version is played before every home game for the Philadelphia Flyers — du Pont's favorite team. The longtime anthem singer for the Flyers led the song in a prerecorded video.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The News Journal of Wilmington, Del..

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jill Biden screamed at priest during Biden near-death experience, says new book

Jill Biden once screamed at a priest for reading the last rites to Joe Biden while he was admitted in hospital after being diagnosed with an aneurysm, according to a new biography about the first lady.President Biden, who was then a 45-year-old senator from Delaware, had been overlooking the warning signs for months and would at times take up to 10 Tylenol a day for his headaches, write the authors Jill Pace and Darlene Superville in their new book, Jill: A Biography of the First Lady.Mr Biden would feel “sharp pain in his neck” while lifting weights at the...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Wilmington, DE
Government
State
Delaware State
City
Wilmington, DE
State
New Hampshire State
Local
Delaware Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Will
Person
Tom Carper
Person
Elise
The Independent

Mitch McConnell is least popular US senator while his chief whip is best liked, new survey reveals

A new survey from the firm Morning Consult has found that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is once again the least popular senator in the country with just 33 per cent of Kentuckians approving of his job performance. Just 18 per cent of Americans approving of Congress as a whole.Mr McConnell first won election to the Senate in 1984 and has led the Senate Republicans since 2007.His longstanding lack of popularity has yet to hurt his political fortunes at home in Kentucky. He won re-election handily in 2020, beating centrist Democrat Amy McGrath by nearly 20 percentage points. He...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Biden told Bernie he'd get Labor

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. Labor Secretary BERNIE SANDERS. The country came closer than you think. During the presidential transition,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bipartisanship#Philadelphia Flyers#U S House#Republican
3 News Now

Pence in Iowa: A glimpse at the Republican election strategy

CARROLL, Iowa (Iowa Capital Dispatch) — Former Vice President Mike Pence lauded three of Iowa’s prominent Republican leaders in a visit to the state Saturday and lambasted Democrats and the Biden administration over a number of issues that could be key to election success later this year. “It’s...
IOWA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden adviser Cedric Richmond set to leave the White House

President Joe Biden's senior adviser Cedric Richmond is expected to leave his job as the director of the Office of Public Engagement in the coming weeks to work for the Democratic National Committee. "I am thrilled that the President has entrusted me with helping boost the robust work already being...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
WRAL

Fact check: Biden says he was a college professor for four years

During a visit to North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro, N.C., President Joe Biden broke the ice with his audience by saying he shared some common ground with members of the university community. "I've been to a lot of university campuses," Biden said April 14. "Matter of fact, for...
GREENSBORO, NC
The Atlantic

The Atlantic Daily: Republicans Could Just Call Trump a Loser

Over the past several days, newly public reporting has revealed that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy harshly criticized Donald Trump after the January 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol. “The Democrats are going to take care of the son of a bitch for us,” McConnell, then majority leader, told advisers. McCarthy was caught on tape saying that he would push Trump to resign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
99K+
Followers
100K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy