NFL Draft 2022 Day 3 live thread 2: Cowboys news, predictions, trades, needs, draft order

By Dave Halprin
 2 days ago
The Dallas Cowboys have now added a tight end, Jake Ferguson, on Day 3 of the NFL Draft. This is an open thread for draft chat. Some of the BTB staff offered up a prediction for today. Brian Martin: The Dallas Cowboys will trade Trysten Hill at some point...

WFAA

Draft analysis: Cowboys add ballhawk to secondary with DB DaRon Bland

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys added a defensive back in former Fresno State Bulldog DaRon Bland with the No. 167 overall pick in Round 5 of the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday. Bland collected 45 combined tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss, two interceptions, five pass breakups, and a forced fumble in his last 13 games with Fresno State, nine of which he started.
2022 NFL Draft order, schedule

2022 NFL Draft order: When teams are set to pick The next generation of pro football is set to introduce itself to the world this spring. The 2022 NFL Draft is set to take place from April 28 to April 30 in Las Vegas. Once again, the best players college football has to offer will get a chance to ...
Dallas Sports Focus

Instant analysis: Cowboys add a versatile, explosiveWR in Jalen Tolbert to their WR room

The Dallas Cowboys finally got their receiver in the 2022 Draft. After getting through the first two rounds without adding to the receiver room, South Alabama WR Jalen Tolbert somehow fell to them at the 88th overall pick. Tolbert brings a ton of versatility to the receiver room, showing the ability to play on the boundary and in the slot with his 6’1”, 200-lb frame.
Dallas Sports Focus

Titans Select Ohio State OT Nicholas Petit-Frere in Third Round of the NFL Draft

The Titans selected Ohio State tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere in the third round of Friday night's NFL Draft. Petit-Frere (6-5, 315), taken with the 69th overall pick of the draft, wants to be known for his relentless effort. "I want people to see someone who plays every single play like it's their last play (when they watch me play)," he said. "I want them to see effort on the first play of the game, on the last play of the game. That's the one thing I know I can control every single time. If I am on the field, I want to give all the effort I can. "That is the one thing I want people to say is: That guy plays hard. A two-year starter at Ohio State, Petit-Frere played in 35 games with the Buckeyes from 2018-21, with 20 starts. He earned first-team All-American honors in 2021 by the Football Writers Association of America and CBS Sports and he was also named first-team all-Big Ten in 2021 by both the coaches and media.
Dallas Sports Focus

2022 Dallas Cowboys Undrafted Free Agency Tracker: Every name and rumor you need to know

The 2022 NFL Draft is officially in the books, but the Dallas Cowboys still have plenty of work to do. A big part of the draft process is what takes place when the draft comes to a close. Undrafted free agency is how many players find their way onto NFL teams, a lesson that the Cowboys certainly know very well. Dallas has had notable players in recent memory like Tony Romo, Miles Austin, and Dan Bailey come by way of undrafted free agency (or college free agency as Stephen Jones likes to refer to it) and it is always possible that they can find another diamond in the rough there.
Dallas Sports Focus

Best available players on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys, along with the rest of the NFL, have made it through the first three rounds of the 2022 NFL draft. The team added OL Tyler Smith in Round 1, took edge defender Sam Williams in Round 2, and grabbed a receiver with a chip on his shoulder, Jalen Tolbert, in Round 3, Now, the Cowboys are looking to finish out the draft strong.
Dallas Sports Focus

2022 rounds 1-4

The draft grades are in and the Cowboys got pretty good scores. What ISN'T analyzed is how the draft strategy was almost preordained before day 1. To set the stage, the off-season needed to address two missions: 1. Get farther in the 2022 playoffs, 2. How to supplement our existing foundation through 2024 (the Dak window).
Dallas Sports Focus

The Eagles 2022 draft haul consisted of more Cowboys pre-draft visitors than their own

The Philadelphia Eagles had themselves an impressive draft. While such a sentiment is not what we want to hear, it’s just better to come to terms with it. Granted, they had some enormous draft capital to work with thanks to some wheeling and dealing they’ve done recently, aided largely by a nice return from trading away their former quarterback Carson Wentz.
