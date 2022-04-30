NFL Draft 2022 Day 3 live thread 2: Cowboys news, predictions, trades, needs, draft order

The Titans selected Ohio State tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere in the third round of Friday night's NFL Draft. Petit-Frere (6-5, 315), taken with the 69th overall pick of the draft, wants to be known for his relentless effort. "I want people to see someone who plays every single play like it's their last play (when they watch me play)," he said. "I want them to see effort on the first play of the game, on the last play of the game. That's the one thing I know I can control every single time. If I am on the field, I want to give all the effort I can. "That is the one thing I want people to say is: That guy plays hard. A two-year starter at Ohio State, Petit-Frere played in 35 games with the Buckeyes from 2018-21, with 20 starts. He earned first-team All-American honors in 2021 by the Football Writers Association of America and CBS Sports and he was also named first-team all-Big Ten in 2021 by both the coaches and media.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO