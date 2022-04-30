ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instant analysis: Cowboys add another offensive weapon, selecting Wisconsin TE Jake Ferguson

By Matt Holleran
 2 days ago
We knew the Dallas Cowboys were going to select a tight end at some point in the 2022 NFL Draft. On day three they finally got their guy, selecting Wisconsin TE Jake Ferguson with the 129th pick. The 23-year-old posted consistent production during his college career, catching at least...

NFL Draft results 2022: Dallas Cowboys select Jake Ferguson with the 129th pick

The Dallas Cowboys needed depth in the tight end room behind Dalton Schultz. They got that in the fourth round with the selection of Jake Ferguson. Durable, reliable and consistent, Ferguson comes from a football family. He had copy-and-paste receiving production throughout his career despite playing in a limited passing attack with inconsistent quarterback play. He has outstanding ball skills, including a rare level of concentration to make challenging catches in the face of oncoming collisions. While he gives effort as a blocker, he wasn’t a great fit for what Wisconsin asks of their tight ends in the running game and he’s likely to be overmatched if asked to take on defensive ends in the NFL. He is a solid receiver and a below-average blocker with TE2/3 potential.
Titans Select Ohio State OT Nicholas Petit-Frere in Third Round of the NFL Draft

The Titans selected Ohio State tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere in the third round of Friday night's NFL Draft. Petit-Frere (6-5, 315), taken with the 69th overall pick of the draft, wants to be known for his relentless effort. "I want people to see someone who plays every single play like it's their last play (when they watch me play)," he said. "I want them to see effort on the first play of the game, on the last play of the game. That's the one thing I know I can control every single time. If I am on the field, I want to give all the effort I can. "That is the one thing I want people to say is: That guy plays hard. A two-year starter at Ohio State, Petit-Frere played in 35 games with the Buckeyes from 2018-21, with 20 starts. He earned first-team All-American honors in 2021 by the Football Writers Association of America and CBS Sports and he was also named first-team all-Big Ten in 2021 by both the coaches and media.
The Ann Arbor News

2022 NFL draft: Green Bay Packers draft big WR Christian Watson after trade with Vikings

The Green Bay Packers moved up in the order on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft to take North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson at Pick 34. In the deal, Green Bay sent Picks 53 and 59 to the Minnesota Vikings for Pick 34. That’s the second in-division trade in as many days for new Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, for those counting at home. The Detroit Lions sent Picks 32, 34 and 66 for Picks 12 and 46, so that selection bounced around the NFC North.
2022 Dallas Cowboys Undrafted Free Agency Tracker: Every name and rumor you need to know

The 2022 NFL Draft is officially in the books, but the Dallas Cowboys still have plenty of work to do. A big part of the draft process is what takes place when the draft comes to a close. Undrafted free agency is how many players find their way onto NFL teams, a lesson that the Cowboys certainly know very well. Dallas has had notable players in recent memory like Tony Romo, Miles Austin, and Dan Bailey come by way of undrafted free agency (or college free agency as Stephen Jones likes to refer to it) and it is always possible that they can find another diamond in the rough there.
Best available players on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys, along with the rest of the NFL, have made it through the first three rounds of the 2022 NFL draft. The team added OL Tyler Smith in Round 1, took edge defender Sam Williams in Round 2, and grabbed a receiver with a chip on his shoulder, Jalen Tolbert, in Round 3, Now, the Cowboys are looking to finish out the draft strong.
2022 rounds 1-4

The draft grades are in and the Cowboys got pretty good scores. What ISN'T analyzed is how the draft strategy was almost preordained before day 1. To set the stage, the off-season needed to address two missions: 1. Get farther in the 2022 playoffs, 2. How to supplement our existing foundation through 2024 (the Dak window).
Green Bay Packers take Christian Watson with 34th overall pick, take two more WRs on Day 3 of draft

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- It's not a first-round receiver, but for the Green Bay Packers, it's the next best thing. Actually, the second next best thing. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, who ran the team's streak of not drafting a wide receiver in the first round to 20 years Thursday, didn't wait long to make a move Friday. He sent both of his second-round picks (Nos. 53 and 59) to the rival Minnesota Vikings for the 34th overall pick and used it on North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson.
2023 Is a crucial draft at RB!

With the most likely end of the Zeke years coming in 2023 and without a RB drafted this year, next season will be crucial to land a high level Free Agent or preferably a top draft pick to take over the running game! Dak is still going to need a potent running game if we’re going to get to the promised land, which we’ll also need more O-Line help as Smith & Martin are getting up there in years.
TE????

Up until the 4th round pick I thought the Boys have done a pretty good job of filling some holes. But a TE in the 4th round when we still really need OL help, another RB, LB, WR, etc. before we draft a TE. I just don’t understand the pick!
Cowboys final draft grade: Dallas addresses all roster needs, double dips at OL

The Dallas Cowboys’ roster needs that fans expected to be addressed in the draft were spot on with how the team drafted, hitting their biggest need at offensive line twice. First-round pick Tyler Smith will be a heavily scrutinized pick, with a long wait until he can practice in pads at training camp and show off any play strength or run-blocking ability. The rest of the draft showed the Cowboys made the right value move taking Smith over other interior OL like Luke Goedeke (57th overall to Tampa Bay) or Bernhard Raimann, who fell all the way to the Colts in the third round.
