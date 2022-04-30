2021-22 Thunder player grades: Theo Maledon

With the 2021-22 regular season now officially in the books, the Oklahoma City Thunder (24-58) finished their season with the fourth-best lottery odds. This means it is now time for individual player grades for all 26 players who suited up for the team this season during the 82 games. The grades will be determined by what the season expectations were for each player and how they lived up to them.

The tenth player in the installment is Theo Maledon, who had a strong finish after a slow start to his sophomore season.

Significant Advanced Statistics

3P-plus: 119

Corner threes: 22.2 percent shooting

Net Rating: -10.5 per 100 possessions

Isolation scorer: 66 percentile

Spot-up shooter: 17.1 percentile

Thoughts

Much like his 2020 NBA Draft colleague Aleksej Pokusevski, Theo Maledon followed a similar arc to his second season where his play was straight up awful in the first half of the season, but a strong second half salvaged some of it. Just for context, here are his numbers before and after the All-Star break:

Pre-All-Star break: 4.3 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists on 45.1 true shooting percentage in 31 games.

Post-All-Star break: 11.4 points, four rebounds, 3.8 assists on 53.4 true shooting percentage in 20 games.

Maledon had trouble staying on the court when the team was fully healthy before the All-Star break. But after a plague of injuries hurt the team post-All-Star break, Maledon was one of the beneficiaries of seeing a dramatic uptick in minutes. Just to put it in context, Maledon tallied 440 total minutes in 31 games pre-All-Star break; he was able to bypass that in the second half of the season despite fewer games with 469 total minutes in 20 games.

While Maledon deserves credit for a decent second half, how much of that is sustainable is up in the air. When Maledon did play with guys like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, he struggled to get on the court as he provided no spacing. Maledon will need to learn how to provide off off of the ball or he might not have a future with the Thunder.

Maledon also needs to find a fine baseline of confidence because it was evident in the first half of the season that he hesitated on a lot of the decisions he made when the ball reached him. To Maledon’s credit, he made the most of his G League assignments and was able to regain his confidence and form playing against lesser competition. Maledon was able to carry this over to the NBA level to finish off his season. Now Maledon needs to be able to keep this going for a full season instead of just the final 20 games of his year.

Final Grade

Maledon’s second season could have gone much better with more consistent play. Maledon definitely deserves credit for improving his play in his final 20 games, but his first 31 games were so bad — 7.3 points on 37.7 percent shooting and 28.1 percent three-point shooting –it still balances out to a subpar overall year.

This is going to be an important summer for Maledon as Thunder general manager Sam Presti has already stated that the team is not going to wait out much longer for everybody and that means there could be potential roster spot battles this training camp. Looking through the current roster, Maledon is in the category of being the first four out if the team drafts four rookies this draft.

The only way this can change is if Maledon becomes a more consistent player and shooter and avoids another dreadful slow start that could spell the end of his tenure with the team. This whole hot and cold approach with Maledon’s seasons is just not a sustainable approach when thinking about his long-term future with the team. Maledon needs to find a happy middle ground that provides value as a respectable backup guard.