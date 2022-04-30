ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey speaks about the team's goals in Cool Kicks interview

By Clemente Almanza
 2 days ago
During a shopping spree interview with Cool Kicks, Oklahoma City Thunder rookie guard Josh Giddey sounded optimistic about the franchise’s chances of building a winning culture. Giddey said the team is aspiring to be a consistent contender that creates a winning culture.

“Our aspirations going into the really near future are high. The group’s great, we want to build a winning culture there,” said Giddey. “Hopefully starting really soon, we can you know, get into the playoff hunt and then continue to build every year.”

It’s a little stating the obvious, but it’s still nice to hear the players relay the message that the front office and coaching staff are communicating to them. Especially in Giddey’s case, where he and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are the most important players on the team right now.

The full interview can be watched here.

