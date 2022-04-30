ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

How stage fright almost ruined a chipping lesson with Scottie Scheffler

Golf.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePressure is a funny thing — especially when it comes to golf. When the pressure ramps up, just gripping a golf club can be a foreign feeling. It doesn’t matter how many reps you’ve accumulated in practice, when the bright lights...

golf.com

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Dustin Johnson reels in TWO BIG ONES ahead of Paulina Gretzky wedding

Dustin Johnson may be one of the most successful golfers of the modern era, but he also has other passions away from the PGA Tour. Unfortunately for Johnson, he shot rounds of 72 and 71 at the RBC Heritage to miss the cut at Harbour Town. But it looks as though the disappointment didn't affect him for too long.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Spun

Photos: How Scottie Scheffler Reportedly Met His Wife

Scottie Scheffler and his wife, Meredith Scudder, are a couple of holes away from having the biggest celebration of their lives. Scheffler is leading The Masters by four strokes with only four holes to play on Sunday afternoon. Barring an epic collapse, Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world, will be donning the green jacket on Sunday night.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Golf Star Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson sat out of the 2022 Masters, as the PGA Tour star was still away following his controversial comments on the upcoming Saudi League tour. However, the longtime PGA Tour star plans on returning to the course soon. Mickelson has officially filed to play in the PGA Championship and...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Who is Cameron Smith's girlfriend: Meet Shanel Naoum

Cameron Smith is flying the flag for Australia on the PGA Tour in 2022 and he is looking to become the first Aussie to win The Masters since Adam Scott in 2013. Smith shot the best score of the day on Saturday to get within three shots of World No.1 Scottie Scheffler. His 68 helped him to reach 6-under-par for the week.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stage Fright#Chipping#Golf Club#Fully Equipped
deseret.com

The latest ‘Jeopardy!’ episode had a rare ending

The latest “Jeopardy!” episode had an unusual ending — one that host Ken Jennings didn’t want fans to miss. “There’s a real @Jeopardy rarity on the show tonight,” Jennings tweeted early Wednesday night as a heads up. “Plan your evening accordingly!”. And Wednesday’s...
TV SHOWS
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Legendary Announcer Jim Nantz

It’s Jim Nantz’s favorite time of year. We don’t know that for sure, but it has to be, right? The legendary play-by-play announcer is calling the Final Four this weekend and The Masters next weekend. What’s better than that?. Nantz, one of the best play-by-play announcers...
RELATIONSHIPS
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles Does Date Night in a "Fiery" Red $40 Corset

Simone Biles is continuing her high fashion streak as her wedding to Houston Texans player Jonathan Owens quickly approaches. The Olympic champion, who has already secured her wedding dresses at Galia Lahav, stepped out for date night with Owens sporting a casual-but-chic look. Biles's outfit centered on a red strapless corset from White Fox Boutique, which currently retails for $40. She then opted for a pair of acid-wash skinny jeans and Bottega Veneta's red stretch sandals that come in a square-toe silhouette and have a 3.5-inch high heel. To round out her Bottega moment, Biles carried the brand's chain cassette leather padded bag in the same fiery colorway. Adding to the hardware was Biles's silver jewelry, including a stack of bracelets, hoop earrings, and two treasures that symbolize her love for Owens: her oval-shaped diamond engagement ring and a necklace with a cursive "J" pendant.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac’s Masters Towel Is Going Viral

Paige Spiranac is ready for The Masters. The former professional golfer turned sports media personality unveiled her 2022 Masters towel on social media on Tuesday morning. Spiranac, who played at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, has since become a sports media personality. Tuesday morning, Spiranac unveiled...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Golf.com

How I picked up 26 yards of extra distance in a 1-hour lesson

I’ve become a pretty solid golfer in my time working at GOLF.com. When I started here a little over two years ago, my handicap index hovered around 7. Now, I’m at a 4.2. But in recent months, I’ve felt as if my game has plateaued. Improvement can be difficult to come by in this maddening game, and its been in short supply for me of late. I haven’t played particularly poorly, but I also haven’t done anything too exciting.
GOLF
The Spun

Tiger Woods Called Out On Social Media: Golf World Reacts

It’s safe to say that not everyone was a fan of Tiger Woods’ special practice round at the home of the 2022 PGA Championship this week. While most golf fans were excited by the sight of Tiger Woods playing at Southern Hills, one notable Twitter account took issue with it.
GOLF
Us Weekly

Tiger Woods and Erica Herman’s Relationship Timeline

Love after controversy! Tiger Woods’ personal life has been a topic of conversation for decades, but has he found The One in Erica Herman? The golfer rose to fame when he won his first major at the 1997 Masters. As his success on the course continued, he made waves in November 2009 after news broke […]
CELEBRITIES
Golf.com

Pro sees way for Saudi tour to be world’s best — and PGA Tour to stumble

Forget about the Rory McIlroys and the Jon Rahms, Matt Southgate says. They’re not going anywhere. They’ve voiced both their loyalty to the PGA Tour and their disinterest in the LIV Golf Invitational Series, the upstart, Saudi-backed tour backed by Greg Norman. But don’t forget about the next...
GOLF
Yardbarker

Will Smith and His Wife Expecting a Baby Girl

At the ripe age of 24, Will Smith, and his wife Cara, are officially starting a family. The couple is expecting a a child this year and this week, the Smiths revealed the gender in an Instagram post. Will Smith is a soon-to-be girl dad and based on his reactions...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Favorite Ronda Rousey Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Ronda Rousey joined the list of notable athletes and sports figures to pose for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue earlier this century. The legendary MMA star turned wrestling standout posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue back in 2015 and again in 2016. Rousey, one of the most popular...
CELEBRITIES
Golf Channel

Clutch finish powers Anna Davis, 16, into weekend in LPGA debut

Anna Davis’ LPGA debut appeared all but over. The 16-year-old winner of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, who had received a sponsor invitation to compete in this week’s Palos Verdes Championship, had just bogeyed back-to-back holes, Nos. 13 and 14. And at 4 over for her tournament, she had fallen two shots below the projected cut line.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tennis World Usa

The Open, record since Tiger Woods' victory

A record request and presence. The 150th edition of The Open (the oldest major in golf with the first edition dated 1860), scheduled from 14 to 17 July in Scotland, is already a record before even starting. The numbers are clear. Here there are. The Open, numbers. 290,000 spectators will...
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy