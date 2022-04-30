2022 NFL draft: Bears acquire two 7th-round picks in trade with Chargers

Heading into the 2022 NFL draft, the Chicago Bears had just six draft selections, including an additional second rounder that general manager Ryan Poles acquired in the Khalil Mack trade with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Poles made it clear that the Bears were looking to acquire additional draft capital this year. While Chicago used all three of their Day 2 picks, Poles has made a trade to acquire to additional picks on Day 3 of the 2022 draft.

The Bears traded the 2023 sixth-round pick acquired in the Mack trade with the Chargers back to Los Angeles in exchange for their two seventh-round selections at 254th and 255th overall. Chicago now has eight selections this draft.

This is the second trade Poles has made to acquire additional draft capital this offseason. Chicago nabbed a 2022 second-round pick (48th overall) in the Mack trade, which the Bears used to select Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ updated draft picks on Day 3: