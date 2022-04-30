ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Perrion Winfrey gives energetic, passionate press conference with media after being selected

By Jared Mueller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L0eXX_0fPGY21200

The Cleveland Browns used their first pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft to add defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey. Winfrey played well in his two years at Oklahoma and was named the Senior Bowl MVP.

While he has had some impressive plays on the field and may have many more in Cleveland, his press conference with the media following his selection will be one of his best highlights for a while.

On a Zoom call, Winfrey paced his living space giving passionate answers and barked multiple times. He said he was “juiced up, no coffee needed ma’am” when asked if his energy was always this high. He noted his excitement for playing along side Myles Garrett saying it was “over” with them together.

Garrett took notice:

Winfrey went on to talk about overcoming adversity, said his parents were the first two “dawgs” he ever met and talked about being humbled dropping into the fourth round. Next on his list is to get to Cleveland where “they gonna have to drag me up out of there. I’m coming in every single day and putting my best foot forward every single day.”

The media time can’t be best explained in words, however, so below you will see the full video that, appropriately, ends with Winfrey once again barking at the camera:

After the Winfrey selection, Cleveland selected kicker Cade York and has four picks left in this year’s draft. Not sure anyone will be able to match Winfrey’s energy, however.

Comments / 0

Related
Akron Beacon Journal

Andrew Berry would 'feel fine' even if Browns can't trade Baker Mayfield this weekend

BEREA — General Manager Andrew Berry insisted the Browns aren't going to panic if the weekend ends without a Baker Mayfield trade materializing. “We’ll feel fine,” Berry said Friday night at team headquarters after Day 2 of the NFL Draft. “It’s something we’ll deal with day to day. The focus is really on the players that we can add to the team, and we’ll deal with that situation as it progresses.”
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Cleveland Browns pick David Bell making draft even more baffling

The Cleveland Browns drafted David Bell in the third round of the NFL Draft. The Cleveland Browns needed a wide receiver and selected Purdue wideout David Bell with the 99th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft in a move that will make a lot of people baffled and befuddled. The night started off with the Browns at No. 44, and they traded out of that pick in the second round with the Houston Texans and got another third-rounder (pick 68) and two fourth-rounders (picks 108 and 124) in return.
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (4/30/22)

It is Saturday, April 30, 2022, and the 2022 NFL Draft concludes today. After a quiet first day, the Cleveland Browns selected three players in the third round on Day 2. The draft is the top story in the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Draft Rundown.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Cleveland, OH
Entertainment
State
Oklahoma State
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
FanSided

Baker Mayfield is rumored to Panthers, and Steve Smith is furious

Steve Smith Sr. let it be known how he would feel about Baker Mayfield joining his beloved Carolina Panthers in a trade with the Cleveland Browns. With the Cleveland Browns excepted to move off former franchise quarterback Baker Mayfield in short order, Steve Smith Sr. is hoping that he is not coming to his beloved Carolina Panthers.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Browns Select Dawson Deaton, C Texas Tech with 246th Pick

With their final selection, 246th overall in the seventh round, the Cleveland Browns select center Dawson Deaton from Texas Tech. Dawson has played all over the offensive line, but profiles as an NFL center. He tested well athletically, running a 5.12 40-yard dash, which might be his least impressive mark. Deaton posted a 29" vertical and 9' broad jump. For his agility, he posted a 4.49 shuttle and a 7.52 3-cone.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Cleveland Browns
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 things to know about new Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert

With Michael Gallup likely missing the start of the season and the loss of Amari Cooper, wideout was a well-established need for the Dallas Cowboys entering the 2022 NFL draft. Although the addition of James Washington helped soften the blow, this offense was still missing a reliable playmaker opposite CeeDee Lamb going into this season.
MOBILE, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 things to know about EDGE Josh Paschal

The Detroit Lions are continuing to build up their defense and make the lives of the NFC North quarterback a living nightmare. Using the selection acquired in the Minnesota Vikings trade, the Lions double down on edge rushers by selecting Kentucky’s Josh Paschal. Paschal is a high-character, smart individual...
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Josh Ross signs undrafted free agent deal

The NFL is getting a bona fide leader. While much of the talk surrounding Michigan football’s 2021 season has been centered on the defensive ends, Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, much of the success on the defensive side of the ball is due to Josh Ross’ leadership. Even...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter's reaction to TE Jake Ferguson being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys

On Saturday afternoon, former Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys with the 129th pick. Ferguson was a constant threat as both a run-blocker and receiving threat for the Badgers as their starting tight end since 2018. Last season, Ferguson finished with 450 receiving yards and three touchdowns on a career-high 46 receptions.
ARLINGTON, TX
FanSided

Urban Meyer reportedly returning to one of his former jobs working in college football

After his failed tenure as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Urban Meyer is reportedly returning to one of his former jobs. Urban Meyer’s stint in the NFL did not go off well. After just 13 games as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team fired him due to multiple controversies. Even with the nature of his firing, Meyer is reportedly being welcomed back to one of his former jobs.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos signed 2 of the top undrafted free agents available

After selecting nine players in the 2022 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos then signed 13 undrafted free agents. Two of those UDFAs stand out. Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar and Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling both published lists of the top UDFAs available after the draft wrapped up on Saturday evening. Alabama pass rusher Christopher Allen, who signed with Denver, was on both of their lists.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera calls Sam Howell a ‘home run’ selection

UNC football quarterback Sam Howell was selected in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday and despite slipping in the draft, was considered a steal at that spot. Selected by the Washington Commanders, head coach Ron Rivera was extremely excited to get Howell and even more at the spot they did considering they weren’t necessarily in the market for a quarterback. “Once we got Carson as our starter, we got off the quarterback train for the most part… To have Sam fall to us was something we had to jump on. We had a very good grade on him...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

104K+
Followers
150K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy