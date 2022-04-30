Perrion Winfrey gives energetic, passionate press conference with media after being selected

The Cleveland Browns used their first pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft to add defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey. Winfrey played well in his two years at Oklahoma and was named the Senior Bowl MVP.

While he has had some impressive plays on the field and may have many more in Cleveland, his press conference with the media following his selection will be one of his best highlights for a while.

On a Zoom call, Winfrey paced his living space giving passionate answers and barked multiple times. He said he was “juiced up, no coffee needed ma’am” when asked if his energy was always this high. He noted his excitement for playing along side Myles Garrett saying it was “over” with them together.

Garrett took notice:

Winfrey went on to talk about overcoming adversity, said his parents were the first two “dawgs” he ever met and talked about being humbled dropping into the fourth round. Next on his list is to get to Cleveland where “they gonna have to drag me up out of there. I’m coming in every single day and putting my best foot forward every single day.”

The media time can’t be best explained in words, however, so below you will see the full video that, appropriately, ends with Winfrey once again barking at the camera:

After the Winfrey selection, Cleveland selected kicker Cade York and has four picks left in this year’s draft. Not sure anyone will be able to match Winfrey’s energy, however.