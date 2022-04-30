ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

One Killed in Head-On Traffic Collision | South LA

By Christian
onscene.tv
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article04.27.2022 | 2:22 AM | SOUTH LA – Authorities responded to reports of a traffic collision...

onscene.tv

CBS LA

Bicyclist killed in Canyon Country crash

A bicyclist has been killed after a crash in Canyon Country. According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision happened at about 1:20 p.m. in the 21500 block of Sand Canyon Road. Authorities said that hte bicyclist was struck by a vehicle but has not specified if this was a hit-and-run. Police have yet to release more information. 
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
CBS Sacramento

Crash On Southbound I-5 Causes Traffic Slowdown

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A crash on southbound Interstate 5 between Q Street and Sutterville Road is causing traffic congestion and slowdowns, said Caltrans District 3. At the moment, the cause of the incident is unknown. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.
Watertown Public Opinion

Weekend drug arrest assisted by police service dog after woman falls asleep in car: Police

Watertown's police service dog assisted with a drug arrest during the weekend. Amanda Quinn, 38, of Sioux Falls, faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and distribution of methamphetamine, according to news release from the Watertown Police Department. ...
Henrico Citizen

Henrico shooting injures juvenile, adult

A shooting in the St. Luke Apartments complex May 1 injured an adult and a child, and Henrico Police are seeking tips about the shooter or shooters. It happened at about 10 p.m. that night in the 200 block of Engleside Drive, near Richmond Raceway. A Henrico officer was on patrol in the area when he heard multiple gunshots in the area and observed a vehicle fleeing from the site. Henrico officers stopped the vehicle and found a female suffering from a gunshot wound; she was taken to the hospital for treatment.
KESQ News Channel 3

North Shore brush fire has burned 15 acres and is 75% contained

UPDATE 4:55 p.m.: Cal Fire reported the brush fire in North Shore is 15 acres and 75% contained. Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of the fire and are continuing to mop up hot spots and build containment line. Cal Fire said it has a significant amount of fire apparatus and personnel working on the The post North Shore brush fire has burned 15 acres and is 75% contained appeared first on KESQ.
