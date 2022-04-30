ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

With pick #134, the Browns select K Cade York

By Jared Mueller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Cleveland Browns continue to make moves as they traded down from pick #118 to add a pick in the fifth round and another in next year’s draft. Then, with their next pick, the Browns selected kicker Cade York out of LSU with pick #124.

Cleveland’s kicking game has been a significant problem since Phil Dawson left. While some kickers have had a good season, none have been consistent. This is the third kicker the Browns have drafted since then with Zane Gonzalez and Austin Seibert failing to take Dawson’s throne.

In York, Cleveland is getting the best kicker in this year’s draft. While the fourth round may be higher than some expected, the extra selections the team has on day three made being aggressive here easier.

While evaluating kickers is a specialty, his performance has been outstanding:

As with all kickers, consistency over time is going to be vital to York’s success. Figuring out how to kick in the elements of Cleveland and the AFC North will be important coming out of LSU.

The Browns have four picks left in the 2022 NFL draft including one in the fifth and sixth along with two in the seventh.

