ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns trade down from pick #118, adding a pick in 2023

By Jared Mueller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=402zUG_0fPGXdML00

After selecting Senior Bowl MVP Perrion Winfrey to the interior of the team’s defensive line, the Cleveland Browns were back on the clock at pick #118. Instead of making a selection with one of the picks added when the team traded down from the 44th pick, Andrew Berry connected with his former employee, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, to make a trade.

The Browns gave up pick #118 in exchange for #156 and a fourth-round pick in the 2023 draft.

Cleveland is back on the clock soon with pick #124, the last pick added when they traded down out of the second round and now have a selection in the fifth round, replacing the one traded for WR Amari Cooper.

As he did with his first trade in the draft, Berry came out on the positive side of this trade based on multiple trade chart references:

Each of the two trade charts say the Browns came out on top in the trade by a margin of a sixth-round pick.

As it stands, Berry has one pick left in the fourth (124), one in the fifth (156), one in the sixth (202) and two in the seventh (223, 246).

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL Analyst Names Biggest “Steal” Of The Draft

Who was the biggest “steal” of the 2022 NFL Draft?. According to one NFL expert, the answer is obvious. Pro Football Focus analyst Sam Monson believes that Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean, who fell to the third round, is the pick. Monson said that Dean is the biggest “steal”...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta explains why Baltimore didn't take WR in 2022 NFL draft

The Baltimore Ravens completed their 2022 draft, coming away with a great 11-player haul that fills needs as well as represents some of the best talent available on the board when they were selecting. However, they decided to not draft a wide receiver throughout all seven rounds, which caused some concern for many considering the team traded away No. 1 wide receiver Marquise Brown during the draft.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos signed 2 of the top undrafted free agents available

After selecting nine players in the 2022 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos then signed 13 undrafted free agents. Two of those UDFAs stand out. Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar and Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling both published lists of the top UDFAs available after the draft wrapped up on Saturday evening. Alabama pass rusher Christopher Allen, who signed with Denver, was on both of their lists.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Browns#American Football#Wr#The Akayleb Evans Trade
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
The Spun

Look: ESPN Analyst Allegedly Refused To Appear With Sage Steele

Longtime ESPN anchor Sage Steele is in the middle of a free speech lawsuit against her employer. After voicing her frustrations with the network’s COVID-19 vaccination policy, and briefly mentioning former president Barack Obama when discussing her racial identity, Steele was pulled from the air. Now, according to suit...
SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Experts hand out grades for Bears

The 2021 NFL draft is officially in the books, and the Chicago Bears came out of it with some promising prospects. General manager Ryan Poles targeted the secondary with his first two selections in Round 2 in Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon and Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker. Chicago also took a chance on speedy Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. in the third round.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jahmir Johnson signs with the Green Bay Packers

With the conclusion of the 2022 NFL draft, offensive lineman Jahmir Johnson did not hear his name called, although, like six of his fellow undrafted Aggie teammates, sources confirmed that Johnson is now getting an opportunity to sign with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent. Jahmir Johnson started his career at the University of Tennesee in 2018 before transferring to Texas A&M as a grad student for the 2021 season, starting each of the 11 games he played during that season and was a solid anchor alongside newly-minted Houston Texan Kenyon Green. Standing at 6-5, 300 pounds, Johnson...
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where did Iowa Hawkeyes sign with as undrafted free agents?

A pair of Iowa Hawkeyes heard their names called in the 2022 NFL draft, center Tyler Linderbaum in the first round by the Baltimore Ravens and safety Dane Belton in the fourth round by the New York Giants. While there were other Iowa players that felt they had a chance to be drafted, ultimately, it was just Linderbaum and Belton. Still, five more Hawkeyes are getting their chance at professional football after signing as undrafted free agents with NFL teams. Let’s take a look at which teams running back Tyler Goodson, cornerback Matt Hankins, safety Jack Koerner, defensive end Zach VanValkenburg and...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

247Sports 'betting on' Oklahoma 2023 5-star target David Hicks being a first-round NFL draft pick

The 2022 NFL draft has come and gone and with the start of college football still four months away, attention turns to the recruiting scene for the Oklahoma Sooners and the rest of the country. Coaches are out on the trail visiting schools and building relationships with coaching staffs as they check out players they’d like to add to their program.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What grade would you give the Packers' 2022 draft class?

The Green Bay Packers selected 11 new players over three days during the 2022 NFL draft. Linebacker Quay Walker. Defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt. Receiver Christian Watson. Offensive lineman Sean Rhyan. Receiver Romeo Doubs. Offensive lineman Zach Tom. Edge rusher Kingsley Enagbare. Safety Tariq Carpenter. Defensive lineman Jonathan Ford. Offensive tackle Rasheed Walker. Receiver Samori Toure.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

105K+
Followers
151K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy