Earlier this year, Ford announced that it would be splitting itself into two distinct entities – Model e, which will focus on EVs, and Ford Blue, which will handle the ICE side of things. At that same time, FoMoCo also noted that it will ask Ford dealers to specialize in one or the other, or even other parts of the automaker’s business such as Ford Pro, the dedicated commercial entity. The idea is to let dealers choose which business model suits them best, though at the time, the automaker did not specify when we might expect to see this change. However, CEO Jim Farley is now saying that Ford dealers will likely switch over to the company’s new business model very soon.

ECONOMY ・ 17 HOURS AGO