ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Sunday’s Newport 5K Marathon to Close Local Streets

By Jeffrey Henig
hudsontv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJersey City will host the Newport 5K Marathon on Sunday morning, May 1. The event begins at 9 am and is expected to end by 10:10 am. As a result of the event, several streets...

hudsontv.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York YIMBY |

Frank J. Guarini Justice Complex Rises at 595 Newark Avenue in Jersey City

Construction is rising on the Frank J. Guarini Justice Complex, a massive new government building at 595 Newark Avenue in the Journal Square neighborhood of Jersey City, New Jersey. Designed by bridging architect Rafael Vinoly and design-builder Terminal Construction Corporation, the five-story structure will yield 24 courtrooms, jury assembly spaces, and new offices for the Hudson County prosecutor, the surrogate, and the sheriff, among others. The $345 million development will also house a 75-seat public food court, a self-help law library, a children’s play area, training spaces, and a 459-space parking garage. MAST Construction Services Inc. is the general contractor for the facility, which is rising from an extensive plot bound by Central Avenue to the west, Route 139 to the north, Oakland Avenue to the east, and Newark Avenue to the south. The developers are aiming for LEED Silver certification.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Government
City
Washington, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Columbus, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Big Joe shares his favorite New Jersey restaurants for a great breakfast

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. In my case, every meal is the most important meal of the day. Being on the radio for the last 25 years playing and working on the weekends, I never get a chance at checking out brunch. That’s ok because I have found some outstanding breakfast restaurants here in New Jersey that I enjoy during the week.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Columbus
The Staten Island Advance

Best 25 beaches in the U.S.: Two NYC boroughs have beaches that made the list

Summer is quickly approaching and that means making trips to relax and lounge at the beach. But not all beaches are created equal, according to Travel + Leisure, which rounded up the top 25 best beaches in the United States. It found the top beaches using criteria that defines the perfect beach, like the sand, the waves, the level of seclusion, the public transportation and accessible parking, the boardwalk, the activities, and even the amount of shaded trees.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson Tv#Social Media
New Jersey 101.5

Will masks rules return to these NJ counties?

The risk of community transmission of the COVID-19 virus has been raised for more than 1/3 of New Jersey's counties. According to the CDC Date Tracker website, eight counties have been moved to having a "medium" risk of contracting coronavirus: Atlantic, Bergen, Cape May, Essex, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, and Somerset.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Places in Elizabeth, New Jersey

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The 11.69-square-mile city of Elizabeth, New Jersey, is sometimes linked with its northern neighbor Newark because of its closeness to Newark Liberty International Airport and the New Jersey Turnpike, which is less than 15 miles from Manhattan. In Elizabeth, you'll find a variety of restaurants serving Latin food, BBQ, substantial Italian meals, and more. There are a variety of opportunities to sample Elizabeth's diverse foreign dining scene, from cafés and cantinas to bars and lounges.
ELIZABETH, NJ
Daily Voice

Pair Of Lucky NJ Lottery Players Split $1.3M Jackpot

A pair of New Jersey Lottery players split the $1,325,988 jackpot from Saturday's, April 30 drawing. The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold. Those tickets were sold at:. Essex County: Shoppers Express, 155 Roseland Ave., ATT Business Center, Caldwell; and,. Somerset County: Shoprite...
LOTTERY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy