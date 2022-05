This was not a large magnitude quake, but there was a shaker that just hit the southwestern part of St. Louis and already nearly a thousand have reported that they felt it. According to the USGS, a 2.8 magnitude quake was centered in the southwestern part of the St. Louis metro area at around 5:30pm Friday afternoon. In just the first half hour, nearly 1,000 have reported to the USGS that they felt it.

