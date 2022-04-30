Introducing the New York Jets' 2022 NFL draft class

The Jets came away with a ton of rookie talent this week, improving on both sides of the ball during the 2022 NFL draft.

New York made a whopping three first-round picks, headlined by Ahmad Gardner, the fourth overall selection. But the Cincinnati star was far from the only impact player Gang Green picked up. Several of his fellow draft picks figure to play a big role for the Jets this season and in the years to come.

Here’s a quick recap of all of Joe Douglas’ picks in his third draft as Jets general manager.

Round 1, Pick 4: CB Ahmad Gardner

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets hope that Gardner can be a true No. 1, lockdown cornerback. Nicknamed “Sauce,” Gardner is coming off a stellar three-year collegiate career at Cincinnati, totaling 68 tackles, 16 defended passes, nine interceptions and 3.5 sacks over 33 games.

Round 1, Pick 10: WR Garrett Wilson

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

It was no secret that the Jets wanted a star receiver this offseason, but they failed in multiple pursuits of established veterans. Wilson, 21, gives them a young wideout with sky-high potential, though. He caught 70 passes for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns at Ohio State last season.

Round 1, Pick 26: EDGE Jermaine Johnson

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets traded up for Johnson because they believe he can be a dominant force alongside Carl Lawson. The Florida State star tallied 11.5 sacks in 2021, his lone season with the Seminoles after two years at Georgia. He also recorded 24 TFLs and 70 combined tackles.

Round 2, Pick 36: RB Breece Hall

(AP Photo/John Locher)

Hall, also acquired in a trade-up, gives the Jets a two-headed monster in the backfield alongside Michael Carter. Hall was sensational at Iowa State, totaling 56 touchdowns for the Cyclones. Forty-one of those scores came on the ground over the last two seasons. Hall also ran for over 1,400 yards in each of his final two collegiate campaigns.

Round 3, Pick 101: TE Jeremy Ruckert

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Jets didn’t need another tight end, but they added Ruckert anyway. The lifelong Jets fan from Long Island didn’t post prolific receiving numbers at Ohio State while surrounded by receivers like Wilson and Chris Olave, but he gives New York excellent tight end depth behind C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin.

Round 4, Pick 111: OT Max Mitchell

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

The Jets added some offensive line insurance on Day 3. Mitchell was a three-year starter at Louisiana. He was also a Sun Belt First Team All-Conference selection in 2021 as a senior, allowing just 13 pressures over 859 snaps at right tackle. Pro Football Focus named him the highest-graded tackle in the nation.

Round 4, Pick 117: DE Micheal Clemons

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Clemons gives the Jets another threat in the trenches after a breakout season at Texas A&M. He recorded 23 tackles, 11 TFLs, seven sacks, two deflections, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble and one touchdown as a senior. All were career-highs.