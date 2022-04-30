ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Who's No. 1? Jets draftees playfully bicker over jersey number on Twitter

By Tyler Calvaruso
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4exjTR_0fPGPbJD00

Let the battle for No. 1 begin.

Breece Hall claimed the jersey number shortly after the Jets posted a graphic of him wearing the numeral on Saturday. Ahmad Gardner happened to stumble across Hall’s tweet, however, and responded with a light-hearted post of his own to put his hat in the ring for the number.

Gardner wore No. 1 at Cincinnati, while Hall wore No. 28 throughout his career at Iowa State. That, combined with Gardner’s place ahead of Hall in the draft pick pecking order, may give Gardner an inside track at the number.

However, New York’s prized rookies seem to be unaware that D.J. Reed has already claimed No. 1 after wearing No. 2 with the Seahawks last season and during his college career at Kansas State. He’s the veteran in this situation, giving him dibs on whatever digit he wants.

In other words, Gardner and Hall don’t have much of a chance of rocking No. 1 in 2022. Such is life as a rookie in the NFL.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 Team “Dominated” The NFL Draft

The New York Jets are widely considered the biggest winners of the 2022 NFL Draft so far. ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III went as far as to say the Jets organization “dominated” this year’s selection process. With two top-10 picks in this year’s draft, the Jets were...
NFL
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Names The Only Team He’ll Play For In 2022

On Friday, Rob Gronkowski confirmed what many already expected for the 2022 season. It’s either the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or retirement for the all-time great tight end. “It’s just the Bucs,” Gronk said, per TMZ Sports. “Love that organization, man. Love the guys there. It’s family over there.”
TAMPA, FL
NESN

What Jets Reportedly Offered 49ers In (Declined) Trade For Deebo Samuel

It seems the New York Jets made one final push for San Francisco wideout Deebo Samuel before the 2022 NFL Draft officially kicked off Thursday night. And the Jets, as rumored to be the case leading up to the draft, reportedly included one of their two top-10 picks in the trade package. Obviously, that trade package is no longer an option with New York selecting Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson with the No. 10 overall pick.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Report: Baker Mayfield “Could” Be Traded Tonight

Could a trade centered around Baker Mayfield come to fruition fairly soon? According to Kimberley A. Martin, the Carolina Panthers’ pursuit of Mayfield is heating up. “In NFL QB news: The Panthers’ pursuit of Baker Mayfield continues to heat up … The Browns quarterback *COULD* end up in CAR by tonight or this weekend,” Martin tweeted on Friday night.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

Patriots Insider Thinks Team Will Release Veteran QB After Latest Pick

During the fourth round of the NFL Draft, the New England Patriots selected Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe with the 137th pick. Zappe finished his college career on a high note, throwing for 5,967 yards and 62 touchdowns. While it’s unlikely he’ll replace Mac Jones as the starter in New England, he could potentially knock one quarterback off the depth chart.
NFL
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Legend Michael Irvin

Former Dallas Cowboys star Michael Irvin is very outspoken on television, often trading barbs with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith or NFL Network analysts. The Pro Football Hall of Famer is pretty private with his personal life, though. Michael Irvin has been married to his wife, Sandy Harrell, for more...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Jersey#American Football#Iamsaucegardner#Iowa State#Kansas State
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

This Trade Between The Packers and Jacksonville Would Send Pro Bowl WR to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. However Green Bay could still use a veteran number one wide receiver on the roster for week one. Marvin Jones Jr could be that guy for the Green Bay Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign undrafted free agent to solid contract

He may not have been selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean Storey Jackson is not going to have a career in the NFL. Despite not being picked up during the draft, which ran from Thursday to Saturday, Jackson – who was a standout linebacker at Liberty – has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Dallas Cowboys.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Buccaneers make their first terrible pick of the draft

Punters do not matter. We aren’t sure how the Buccaneers ended up forgetting this when they spent a fourth-round pick on the position. Let’s get the nice stuff out of the way first. The Buccaneers just brought in a better punter than Bradley Pinion that is going to be a fraction of the price.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

104K+
Followers
150K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy