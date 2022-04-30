ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NFL Draft: Pick-by-pick analysis for Day 3, Rounds 4-5

By NFL Writers
 3 days ago

Below is Mark Dulgerian's analysis for every pick by every team made in Rounds 4 and 5 of the 2022 NFL Draft. NOTE: Only trades agreed to after Day 1 began are reflected below. ROUND 4. With uncertainty at the tight end position, Otton lands in an ideal situation...

NFL

2022 NFL Draft: Ten perfect rookie-team fits

The 2022 NFL Draft was a bit of a roller coaster ride, with teams moving up and down the board to acquire blue-chip prospects. Although it takes a few years to determine whether the players selected on draft day were ultimately worth the gamble, it is never too early to make some bold proclamations about some of the players in this year's class.
NFL
NFL

Move The Sticks Podcast: Full 2022 NFL Draft recap

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back together to recap all the action from the 2022 NFL Draft in a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys go through every pick from the first round and give their thoughts. Next, the trio picks which team's draft class they liked best. To wrap up the show, the guys hit on every quarterback drafted and look at the team fit.
NFL
NFL

NFL Power Rankings: Which teams improved most after 2022 NFL Draft?

The 2022 NFL Draft is in the rearview, leaving football fans with their clearest picture yet of what their favorite team will look like come Week 1. Enter the NFL Power Rankings, which return to survey each of the 32 teams after a bonkers offseason of coach and GM reboots, blockbuster trades, free agent acquisitions and draft lever pulls.
NFL
NFL

Falcons signing DT Grady Jarrett to three-year contract extension

A key member of the Falcons is staying in Atlanta beyond this season. Grady Jarrett has agreed to terms on a three-year extension worth up to $51 million with $34.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, per a source. The team has since announced the news. Jarrett's...
ATLANTA, GA
NFL

2022 NFL Draft: Jets and Giants hit Vegas jackpot; Patriots, Packers and Jaguars raise eyebrows

1) J!-E!-T!-S! Own! The! Draft!. The Jets absolutely dominated this draft. I still cannot believe how brilliantly they navigated Round 1. Bravo, Joe Douglas!. First and foremost, I am obsessed with Sauce Gardner. The No. 4 overall pick is a rare specimen at cornerback, combining superb length (6-foot-3) with stellar speed (4.41-second 40-yard dash). Not to mention, he infuses the Jets with the kind of CB swagger that Jalen Ramsey brings to the table for the Rams. New York City is going to love this confident cover man. Meanwhile, I personally had Jameson Williams as the top wide receiver in this class, but I had no problem with the Jets taking Garrett Wilson at No. 10. Williams is coming off of ACL surgery, so he might not be active when the season kicks off. Wilson, on the other hand, is ready to rock right now. This is big for Zach Wilson, who'll be able to foster the Wilson-to-Wilson connection in the coming months and hit the ground running in September. I've banged on Douglas and the Jets some in the past for kicking the can down the road and not being simply about winning games. Taking Wilson over Williams is a NOW move.
NFL
NFL

Saints signing All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu to three-year, $33M contract

It's a homecoming for the "Honey Badger." Three-time All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu is signing with the New Orleans Saints, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source. Rapoport later reported that Mathieu will receive a three-year, $33 million contract from the Saints. Mathieu, who played the previous three...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NFL

A.J. Brown 'excited to be an Eagle,' 'no bad blood with Titans'

Amid all the craziness that came to be in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, perhaps there was no more stunning development than wide receiver A.J. Brown being traded. A premier wideout in his prime, Brown was traded from the Tennessee Titans to the Philadelphia Eagles for a pair of draft picks, including a first-rounder that became Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks, and promptly signed a four-year, $100 million deal.
NFL
NFL

2022 NFL Draft: Potentially transformational classes could set Giants, Jets on new course

Back in 2000, the New York Jets had a draft that shaped the team for a decade. They had four first-round draft picks (defensive ends Shaun Ellis and John Abraham, quarterback Chad Pennington and tight end Anthony Becht), and in the third round, they added a receiver, Laveranues Coles. It was the only time in NFL draft history that a team made four first-round picks. Today, Ellis and Abraham are second and third on the team's all-time sack list, and Pennington went on to lead the team to three playoff berths.
NFL
NFL

Four players added to AFC South rosters for 2022 season through NFL International Player Pathway program

Players from Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom have earned a spot in the 2022 International Player Pathway program, the NFL announced today. The program, which enters its sixth year in 2022, is part of the NFL's efforts to strengthen the pipeline of international players and aims to provide elite international athletes the opportunity to compete at the NFL level, improve their skills, and ultimately earn a spot on an NFL roster.
NFL
NFL

Mike Tomlin: Kenny Pickett 'certainly has a chance' to be Steelers' Week 1 starting QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers will enter the next phase of the offseason with two first-round quarterbacks on their roster -- Mitchell Trubisky (Chicago Bears, 2017) and Kenny Pickett (Steelers, Thursday). Though Trubisky, a newcomer to Pittsburgh after stays in Chicago and Buffalo, has more NFL experience, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is not ruling out the possibility that the Steelers' latest Round 1 pick could be QB1 come September.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL

AFC East draft grades: Jets take flight; Patriots perplex

Why provide instant grades on the selections of prospects who have yet to take an NFL snap? Well, you're reading this, aren't you? Considering the makeup of every roster and the factors surrounding each pick, Gennaro Filice and Dan Parr attempt a division-by-division assessment of the 2022 NFL Draft. Keep in mind that these grades are based on draft hauls alone -- picks traded for veteran players were not taken into account. Below is Dan's AFC East report card.
NFL

