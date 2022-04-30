ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers Twitter Reacts to the Team Drafting Matt Corral in the Third Round

Cover picture for the articleThe Carolina Panthers traded next year’s third-round pick and their 137th overall pick this year to New England to draft Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral. Here’s how Twitter reacted to the...

Yardbarker

Carolina Panthers Draft Tennessee OL Cade Mays

With the 199th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers selected Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays. Analysis from the NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:. Versatile offensive lineman with good size and poor agility. Mays is very stiff, often playing with compromised leverage and a narrow base. He gets his chest attacked and struggles to mirror. Mays projects as a camp offensive lineman who can take snaps at right tackle or guard depending on what is needed. His stiffness prevents him from pass protecting at tackle and he is too upright to be rosterable as a guard.
On3.com

Matt Corral feels immediate 'comfort' with Carolina Panthers

With some of the draft’s biggest quarterbacks falling late into the second day of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Steelers, Saints, or any other organization in need of quarterback services all passed up on former Ole Miss star Matt Corral in the first round. Corral had to wait until nearly the end of day two to hear his name called by the Panthers, and it’s already a perfect fit.
Yardbarker

Instant Thoughts + Grades on Panthers 6th Round Pick DE Amaré Barno

In just two years at Virginia Tech, Barno racked up 21.5 tackles for loss but had just ten sacks. There is too much up and down in his game at this moment, however, that can be coached out of him. Not bad value at all in the sixth round. He's just got to become a little more consistent and not be a one trick pony as a pass rusher. Developmental player that will have a limited role early on.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders select North Carolina QB Sam Howell No. 144 overall in the 2022 NFL draft

The Washington Commanders selected North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell with the No. 144 overall selection in the 2022 NFL draft. Howell was expected to go somewhere in the first two rounds, but Howell fell to day three, and the value proved too much for Washington. Head coach Ron Rivera said the Commanders would add a third quarterback, and Howell joins Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke on Washington’s roster.
Yardbarker

Panthers Officially Sign 13 Undrafted Free Agents

RB John Lovett (Penn State) Lovett spent four years at Baylor before transferring to Penn State in 2021. For his career, Lovett rushed for 1,980 yards and 17 touchdowns on 407 carries. WR Ra'Shaun Henry (Virginia) Henry spent two years in Charlottesville totaling 41 receptions for 809 yards and seven...
