Green Bay, WI

Zach Tom selected by Green Bay Packers in 4th Round

By Cameron Lemons Debro
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a couple of days of waiting, Wake Forest gets their first guy drafted this cycle as Zach Tom found his new home with the Green Bay Packers. This has been a consensus home run pick for the Packers, taking a guy in Tom who absolutely dominated the combine and with...

Yardbarker

Packers Still Named Best Landing Spots for Two Former All Pro Wide Receivers

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone. The Green Bay Packers ended up drafting three wide receivers: Christian Watson (second round), Romeo Doubs (fourth round), and Samouri Toure (seventh round). Earlier in the offseason, the Packers signed Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal. Green Bay made all of these moves in an effort to help replace Davante Adams (traded to Las Vegas) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (signed with Kansas City). Now, the Packers have Watson, Watkins, Toure, Doubs, Allen Lazard, Amari Rodgers, and Allen Lazard slated to compete for snaps in the 2022 offense. Despite this newfound depth at wide receiver, the Packers are still named the best landing spot for two former All Pro wide receivers.
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Fleece the Packers and Get Their Guy

What a night for Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the Minnesota Vikings. Not only did the Vikings fleece the Packers, but they did so and still got their guy. While the trade with the Packers is controversial, drafting Andrew Booth Jr. certainly is not. Andrew Booth Jr. was one of my top...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

This Trade Between The Packers and Jacksonville Would Send Pro Bowl WR to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. However Green Bay could still use a veteran number one wide receiver on the roster for week one. Marvin Jones Jr could be that guy for the Green Bay Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Meet the Entire 2022 Green Bay Packers Draft Class

Green Bay did well to re-sign De’Vondre Campbell, but needed to add a linebacker capable of pushing for the starting spot opposite him in the Packers’ base odd man front. Walker fits the bill and should also make an immediate impact on special teams. Round One, Pick 28:...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers Trade Up to Draft Wide Receiver Christian Watson

The Packers traded their two other second round picks to move up to pick 34. Surprisingly, the team that they traded with was the Minnesota Vikings. Christian Watson was the Packers’ choice at pick 34. Watson has long been linked to the Packers and was a draft crush of many fans and analysts. Obviously, the Packers were high on him as well as they traded up to get him.
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

2022 NFL Draft: Packers trade back eight spots in fifth round

GREEN BAY – The Packers have traded back in the fifth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday. Green Bay traded the No. 171 overall pick to the Denver Broncos for the No. 179 pick and an extra seventh-rounder, No. 234. The Packers now have four selections in the...
GREEN BAY, WI
ESPN

Green Bay Packers take Christian Watson with 34th overall pick, take two more WRs on Day 3 of draft

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- It's not a first-round receiver, but for the Green Bay Packers, it's the next best thing. Actually, the second next best thing. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, who ran the team's streak of not drafting a wide receiver in the first round to 20 years Thursday, didn't wait long to make a move Friday. He sent both of his second-round picks (Nos. 53 and 59) to the rival Minnesota Vikings for the 34th overall pick and used it on North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson.
GREEN BAY, WI
Channel 3000

NFL Draft: Packers add on both sides of ball on Day 3

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Packers are adding another wide receiver to the squad, selecting Romeo Doubs with the 27th pick in the 4th Round, 132nd overall. Doubs led receivers with 80 receptions for over 1,100 yards and 11 touchdowns last season at Nevada and was named to the All-Mountain West first team.
GREEN BAY, WI
On3.com

Green Bay Packers: Final 2022 NFL Draft grade is in

The Green Bay Packers made 11 selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, addressing a number of positions of need throughout the weekend. Coming out of the draft, NFL.com’s Chad Reuter is high on the Packers haul from draft weekend, and that is reflected in his final draft grades. Reuter...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers Invite UW Whitewater Wide Receiver to Rookie Camp

The Green Bay Packers are doing their due diligence when it comes to adding depth to their wide receiver room. Brian Gutekunst drafted three receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft, including Christian Watson in the second round. Additionally, the Packers have signed multiple wide receivers as undrafted free agents. This list includes Wisconsin Badgers fan favorite Danny Davis. According to a recent Tweet, the Packers have also invited Ryan Wisniewski of UW Whitewater.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Packers Draft Pick Reveals The First Person To Text Him

After eschewing offense with two first round picks, the Green Bay Packers traded up to draft wide receiver Christian Watson in round two on Friday. It didn’t take long for Watson to be welcomed to the team by quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The North Dakota State product’s father told reporters that Rodgers was the first person to reach out to his son after the pick was made.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Five Big Takeaways from the Packers 2022 NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers ended up drafting 10 players in the 2022 NFL Draft. Unlike many previous drafts, this draft seemed to be a wildly popular one among Packers fans. There were a few surprises, but then again, there always are. As the focus now turns to preparing for the 2022 season, here are five big takeaways from the Packers’ 2022 Draft.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Packers Draft Tracker: Day Three

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers have seven more picks on day three to add to their roster. Follow along as Green Bay makes their selections in rounds four through seven. 4th Round - #132 - WR Romeo Doubs (Nevada) General manager Brian Gutekunst opted to pick his second...
GREEN BAY, WI
WSAW

Packers finish with 11 selections in 2022 NFL Draft

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A total of 11 new faces had their names called by the Green Bay Packers this week as the NFL Draft wound to a close Saturday. Green Bay ultimately had 11 picks, two in the first round, one in the second, one in the third, two in the fourth, one in the fifth and four in the seventh.
GREEN BAY, WI

