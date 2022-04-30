ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boonville, IN

Boonville Softball falls to Gibson Southern

By Admin
boonvilleathletics.com
 3 days ago

Boonville Pioneers Varsity watched the game slip away...

boonvilleathletics.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNDU

Indiana high school sectional baseball, softball pairings released

(WNDU) - Indiana high school baseball and softball sectional pairings were released Sunday. Here’s a look at the action coming up in our area. Let’s start out with softball -- sectionals run from May 23-28 CLASS 4A. SECTIONAL 2: Chesterton. G1: Michigan City vs. Lowell. G2: Crown Point...
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Racing returns to Action Track

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Racing returned to the Action Track on Sunday evening with the annual Sumar Classic. Justin Grant won the feature after leader Michael Kofoid ended up on the side of his car coming out of the turn with 14 laps to go. Grant passed Jerry Coons Jr. with three laps remaining […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTVQ

Kentucky adds two SEC transfers to their roster

LEXINGTON, Ky.(UK Athletics) – Eniya (eh-NIGH-uh) Russell, who played in 23 games for the 2022 national champion South Carolina Gamecocks, and Ajae (pronounced like Asia) Petty, who was one of the top post players coming out of high school in 2020 and played 31 career games at LSU, have signed with head coach Kyra Elzy and the University of Kentucky women’s basketball program as undergraduate transfers. Both players will have three years of eligibility remaining with the 2022-23 season being their junior season collegiately.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

AJ Smith signs with Southern Indiana of the OVC

Division-1 athletics are common in the Smith family. On Friday, Metro-East Lutheran alumni AJ Smith signed to play basketball for the University of Southern Indiana, which will be competing in the Ohio Valley Conference next season. AJ Smith is the son of MELHS coach Anthony Smith, who coached AJ during his time at MELHS. "It's been great, and the family is excited," Anthony said. "Southern Indiana was a good match. It fell into our lap."
EDWARDSVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy