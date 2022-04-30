Boonville Softball falls to Gibson Southern

LEXINGTON, Ky.(UK Athletics) – Eniya (eh-NIGH-uh) Russell, who played in 23 games for the 2022 national champion South Carolina Gamecocks, and Ajae (pronounced like Asia) Petty, who was one of the top post players coming out of high school in 2020 and played 31 career games at LSU, have signed with head coach Kyra Elzy and the University of Kentucky women’s basketball program as undergraduate transfers. Both players will have three years of eligibility remaining with the 2022-23 season being their junior season collegiately.

