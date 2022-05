A suspect has been arrested in connection with an assault that occurred on the USC campus late Saturday. Just before 11 p.m., LAPD officers responded to the campus in the 3600 block of Watt Way where the victim told police he was attacked. The student says he had been studying on campus at the time of the attack. According to the university, the attack happened near the Vivian Hall of Engineering courtyard. It was then that the student felt a sharp object pressed against his neck and managed to push the suspect's hand and object away. In the process, the student's right hand...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO