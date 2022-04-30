ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Mar Antiques + Art + Design Show at Fairgrounds Features On-site Appraisals

By Debbie L. Sklar
 2 days ago
Photo via Pexels.com

Looking for something different to do this weekend?

The Del Mar Antiques + Art + Design Show produced by Dolphin Promotions returns to the Bing Crosby Hall at the Del Mar Fairgrounds through May 1.

Saturdays hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Weekend admission is $8 and offers return entry.

The show will feature 75 quality exhibitors from California and across the U.S. Appraisals will be offered by experienced and knowledgeable experts in the antique industry to all customers who want to bring items with them to the show. There is a fee of $5 per item for appraisals.

There will be a broad range of quality antiques including fine antique furniture, silver, paintings, bronzes, weaponry, porcelain, Asian antiques, antique and estate jewelry and watches, pottery, lighting, crystal, prints, oriental rugs, rare books, textiles, posters, toys, dolls, vintage designer clothing and accessories.

The Del Mar Fairgrounds is located at 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar off the I-5 Freeway.

“The dealer and collector response to the return of the Del Mar Show has been tremendously enthusiastic and supportive, and we expect it to be very well received in April. There are so many dealers who are eager to be returning based on the success of the last January Show. We are so very happy to be back in Del Mar and have already begun our very aggressive advertising campaign to include print, digital, TV, radio, billboard and social media,” offered Rosemary Krieger, President of Dolphin Promotions.

For more information including a list of participating exhibitors, visit www.delmarantiques.com.

