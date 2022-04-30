ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fair, Warm Weather Forecast for San Diego County

By Debbie L. Sklar
 2 days ago
A surfer watches waves at La Jolla Shores beach. Photo by Chris Stone

Fair and warm weather was forecast across San Diego County Saturday, but onshore flow and a coastal eddy could bring cooler weather and more clouds on Sunday, with stronger and gusty winds over the mountains and deserts beginning Saturday afternoon.

The cooler weather and deeper marine layer were expected to prevail through Tuesday, followed by warmer weather and a shrinking marine layer for the latter half of next week, the National Weather Service said.

High temperatures along the coast Saturday were predicted to be 66 to 71 degrees with overnight lows of 49 to 54. Western valley highs were expected to be 74 to 79, and near the foothills 78 to 83 with overnight lows of 48 to 53.

Highs in the mountains were expected to be 75 to 83 with overnight lows of 44 to 51, and highs in the deserts were predicted to be 96 to 101 with overnight lows of 59 to 53.

Clearing may be limited in some areas of the coastal basin in the coming days, with a chance of some patchy drizzle as well, the NWS said. Winds were predicted to be strongest on the desert slopes and below the desert passes, where a few spots were likely to see gusts of 50 mph or more. This could create some pockets of blowing dust at times.

Warmer weather with weak ridging was forecast for Wednesday through Friday, then cooling into next weekend and the following week.

West to northwest winds could gust to 20 knots in the outer coastal waters Sunday afternoon and evening.

–City News Service

