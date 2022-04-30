ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos select defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike in 4th round of NFL draft

By Joshua Kellem
 2 days ago
The Denver Broncos selected Iowa State defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike in the 4th round of the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday afternoon (116th overall).

Uwazurike (6-6, 316 pounds) got on NFL scouts’ radar in 2019 after receiving an honorable mention All-Big 12 notice. He totaled 32 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in 13 starts for the Cyclone that season.

For an encore, Uwazurike earned an honorable mention notice again in 2020. Last season, he earned a first-team notice, posting 42 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and nine sacks in 13 games (10 starts).

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compares Uwazurike to Corey Williams, a nine-year defensive tackle drafted that appeared in 126 games (74 starts) in his career.

Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling ranks Uwazurike, 24, No. 18 out of 27 defensive linemen. Uwazurike is ranked No. 222 ( a 5th round grade) on Draft Wire’s top 300 prospects as well. So, the football cognoscenti view the pick as a reach.

In Denver, however, Uwazurike, a Detriot native, is a five-technique lineman poised to replace Shelby Harris. The former projects to be a good backup with the potential to develop as a starter. Time will be our judge.

