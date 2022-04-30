ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos select defensive back Damarri Mathis in 4th round of NFL draft

By Brandon Walker
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3euWNw_0fPGBCnO00

The Denver Broncos selected Pittsburgh defensive back Demarri Mathis in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday morning (115th overall). The pick was announced by NFL Chief Football Administrative Officer Dawn Aponte.

The third Broncos pick of the 2022 NFL draft is going to be a dynamic addition to their defensive backfield.

In 2021, Mathis had two interceptions in 2021 for the Panthers, returning one for a touchdown. A redshirt senior at Pitt after not playing in 2020, he finished his Pitt career with 66 solo tackles, five interceptions and 18 passes defended. Mathis was also a 2021 All-ACC Honorable Mention.

Mathis (5-11, 195 pounds) is right on par with the current NFL average size and weight of a cornerback (5-11, 193.4 pounds).

Mathis ran an unofficial 4.39 40-yard dash earlier this offseason, also participating in this year’s Senior Bowl. He was the 24th-ranked defensive back according to DraftWire’s Luke Easterling, and 188th in DraftWire’s top 300 prospects.

He will hopefully bring the some stability and tenacity to the current group of Broncos led by second-year Pat Surtain and free agent addition K’Waun Williams to help against the potent offenses of the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders.

Next pick: 116th overall (fourth round)

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta explains why Baltimore didn't take WR in 2022 NFL draft

The Baltimore Ravens completed their 2022 draft, coming away with a great 11-player haul that fills needs as well as represents some of the best talent available on the board when they were selecting. However, they decided to not draft a wide receiver throughout all seven rounds, which caused some concern for many considering the team traded away No. 1 wide receiver Marquise Brown during the draft.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos signed 2 of the top undrafted free agents available

After selecting nine players in the 2022 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos then signed 13 undrafted free agents. Two of those UDFAs stand out. Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar and Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling both published lists of the top UDFAs available after the draft wrapped up on Saturday evening. Alabama pass rusher Christopher Allen, who signed with Denver, was on both of their lists.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Colts Have Signed Former Notre Dame Quarterback

The Indianapolis Colts added depth to their quarterback room by signing former Notre Dame signal-caller Jack Coan. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the signing Saturday night after Coan went undrafted. Coan spent four years at Wisconsin, where he recorded 18 passing touchdowns as the starter in 2019. After leading...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Playing for Broncos is 'a dream come true' for DL Matt Henningsen

The Denver Broncos used their sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday to select Wisconsin defensive lineman Matt Henningsen. In a conference call with reporters after the pick, Henningsen said it was a “dream come true” to play for Denver. After that call, he changed his profile picture on Twitter to display a throwback photo of him wearing a Champ Bailey jersey as a kid.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Denver, PA
City
Denver, CO
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Georgia sophomore OL enters transfer portal

Georgia Bulldogs redshirt sophomore offensive guard Cameron Kinnie has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Kinnie is a former three-star recruit out of Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia. Kinnie redshirted during the 2020 season and did not appear in a contest during the 2021 season. Kinnie primarily played on...
SUWANEE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#The Denver Broncos#Panthers#The Kansas City Chiefs
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Experts grade Colts' 2022 draft class

The 2022 NFL draft has come and gone with the Indianapolis Colts adding eight more players to the roster. While there will also be an infusion of undrafted free agent talent joining the roster this week, experts are already handing out their grades for the 2022 draft classes. For the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Auburn defensive end signs as a undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys

Although he didn’t hear his name called in the 2022 NFL draft, former Auburn defensive end Big Kat Bryant signed as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero. After spending a total of four seasons on the Plains, Bryant entered the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

247Sports 'betting on' Oklahoma 2023 5-star target David Hicks being a first-round NFL draft pick

The 2022 NFL draft has come and gone and with the start of college football still four months away, attention turns to the recruiting scene for the Oklahoma Sooners and the rest of the country. Coaches are out on the trail visiting schools and building relationships with coaching staffs as they check out players they’d like to add to their program.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints release two players amid post-draft roster moves

We knew that some roster moves were in store for the New Orleans Saints after they selected five rookies and signed seventeen more of them after the 2022 NFL draft, putting the offseason roster above the 90-man limit, but it’s still tough to see some guys be released this early in the offseason.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where did Iowa Hawkeyes sign with as undrafted free agents?

A pair of Iowa Hawkeyes heard their names called in the 2022 NFL draft, center Tyler Linderbaum in the first round by the Baltimore Ravens and safety Dane Belton in the fourth round by the New York Giants. While there were other Iowa players that felt they had a chance to be drafted, ultimately, it was just Linderbaum and Belton. Still, five more Hawkeyes are getting their chance at professional football after signing as undrafted free agents with NFL teams. Let’s take a look at which teams running back Tyler Goodson, cornerback Matt Hankins, safety Jack Koerner, defensive end Zach VanValkenburg and...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Key takeaways from the Hue Jackson 'tanking' case and dismissal

The independent investigation into former Browns head coach Hue Jackson’s claims that the team financially incentivized losing games during his Cleveland tenure ended with no evidence that supported Jackson. A new and detailed report on the investigation and the claims has come out in the wake of Monday’s dismissal of the claims.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: ESPN Analyst Allegedly Refused To Appear With Sage Steele

Longtime ESPN anchor Sage Steele is in the middle of a free speech lawsuit against her employer. After voicing her frustrations with the network’s COVID-19 vaccination policy, and briefly mentioning former president Barack Obama when discussing her racial identity, Steele was pulled from the air. Now, according to suit...
SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jahmir Johnson signs with the Green Bay Packers

With the conclusion of the 2022 NFL draft, offensive lineman Jahmir Johnson did not hear his name called, although, like six of his fellow undrafted Aggie teammates, sources confirmed that Johnson is now getting an opportunity to sign with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent. Jahmir Johnson started his career at the University of Tennesee in 2018 before transferring to Texas A&M as a grad student for the 2021 season, starting each of the 11 games he played during that season and was a solid anchor alongside newly-minted Houston Texan Kenyon Green. Standing at 6-5, 300 pounds, Johnson...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Peyton Manning Recruited Matt Ryan: NFL World Reacts

Peyton Manning is mostly connected to the Denver Broncos these days, but the legendary NFL quarterback still helps out his old franchise, the Indianapolis Colts. This week, the Colts revealed that Manning played a role in helping Indianapolis trade for Matt Ryan this offseason. Ryan, who had spent his entire...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking Big Ten quarterbacks heading into 2022 season

The Big Ten will surely be part of the College Football Playoff conversation this upcoming season, and part of that is due to the numerous high-level signal callers in this league. Spring ball is in the books and teams are turning their focus to the 2022 season that is only...
EAST LANSING, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

12 Broncos free agents are still unsigned

Now that the NFL draft has passed, teams will begin looking to round out their rosters with bargain free agents. There are 12 Denver Broncos free agents who are still unsigned, and some of them might make sense to return to the team. Here’s the list:
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Final 2022 NFL draft boards for all 32 teams

From the War Room... (AP Photo/Steve Luciano) The NFL draft has so many selections and rounds that it's often difficult to keep track of every selection your team made. So, from Round 1 to Round 7, the top choice to compensatory picks, here are the final draft boards for each of the 32 NFL teams...Arizona Cardinals Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports 2022 NFL draft board: Round 2: No. 55 —TE Trey McBride, Colorado State. Round 3: No. 87 — OLB Cameron Thomas, San Diego State. Round 3: No. 100 (from Ravens) — OLB Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati. Round 6: No. 201 — RB Keaontay Ingram, USC. Round 6: No....
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

105K+
Followers
151K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy