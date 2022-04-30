ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Don’t Miss jxdn 5/14 at The Fillmore

By Langen Goldstien
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJxdn will be making a stop at The Fillmore on Saturday, May 14th for an all-ages show as part of his first ever headlining tour. I don’t know if you made it to the Machine Gun Kelly show at The Armory a few months ago but jxdn was one of the...

American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know David Bowie Wrote for Other Artists

Though David Bowie had quite the assemblage of collaborations throughout his career—producing Lou Reed’s mind-bending Transformer with his Spiders From Mars guitarist Mick Ronson, writing “Fame” with Lennon, his Bohemian Rhapsody duet with Freddie Mercury on Queen’s “Under Pressure,” his Tin Machine union, and Trent Reznor’s production on the Bowie- and Brian Eno-penned “I’m Afraid of Americans”—the Starman also wrote a number of songs specifically for other artists.
THEATER & DANCE
musictimes.com

Elvis Presley Shocker: John Lennon Not Fan of THIS King of Rock and Roll’s Song

Elvis Presley received hate comments from John Lennon due to one of his songs' lyrics and beat, but a single proved to The Beatles' member that everyone else could love him. Throughout Presley's active years as a musician, he managed to break and create several records that made him outshine other singers. Some of these were Most Hit Singles On US Chart, Most Weeks On UK Singles Chart, Most US No. 1 Albums By A Male Solo Artist, Most RIAA Certificates Held By A Single Artist, and Most Fan Clubs, to name a few.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Coachella 2022: The 24 Best Things We Saw

Click here to read the full article. It took three years for music to return to Indio’s Empire Polo Club. But Covid seemed to be an afterthought this past weekend as fans flocked to each Coachella stage, mostly unmasked. Overall, the fest’s 2022 edition served as an exciting three-day celebration of live music’s resurgence, with Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia alongside the Weeknd topping the bill. (Kanye West’s last-minute drop-off went seemingly unnoticed.) History was made throughout the weekend, as Eilish became the youngest headliner in history, and Pabllo Vittar the first drag queen to perform. Meanwhile 2NE1...
INDIO, CA
Power 102.9 NoCo

6ix9ine Meets Lil Durk Look-Alike Perkio, Gives Him a King Von Jacket – Watch

6ix9ine continues to take drastic measures in his pursuit of clout. Now, he's taunting Lil Durk about King Von's death with the use of a look-alike and a prop. On Tuesday (April 26), 6ix9ine shared a video on his Instagram page where he is standing on a street corner with a group of men, one of whom looks exactly like Lil Durk. The look-alike goes by the nickname Perkio. In the clip, Tekashi pulls a jacket out of a bag and one of the rapper's associates puts it around the shoulders of faux Durk, who looks scared.
CELEBRITIES
Syracuse.com

Paul McCartney performs virtual duet with John Lennon on new tour: Buzz

Paul McCartney performs virtual duet with John Lennon on new tour. The Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney performed a virtual duet with John Lennon on the first night of his new “Got Back” tour Thursday in Spokane, Washington. Rolling Stone reports McCartney played 36 songs during the concert, including “I’ve Got a Feeling” with footage of Lennon performing at the band’s famous rooftop concert from Peter Jackson’s recent “Get Back” documentary series. According to the Spokane-Review, other highlights included “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Let It Be,” “Hey Jude,” “Love Me Do,” “Maybe I’m Amazed,” and the live debut of “Women and Wives” from his recent “McCartney III” album. So get excited, because McCartney will play Syracuse University’s Carrier Dome on June 4.
SPOKANE, WA
Loudwire

Hear Scott Ian’s Son Revel Graduate to Full Band on Honeybee’s ‘Get Out of My Head Now’

It feels like we've watched Scott Ian's son grow up in music, and now 11-year-old Revel Ian has a band. Honeybee are a three-piece rock outfit that also includes 16-year-old guitarist-vocalist Liam Williams and 15-year-old bassist/vocalist Theo O'Gara and the band has started booking gigs and releasing music. In fact, their new song "Get Out of My Head Now" can be heard below, with a new album currently en route.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Gojira: "We grew up with Mike Oldfield's Crises..."

With Fortitude French quartet Gojira placed themselves firmly in the prog metal world. Here they discuss wide-ranging influences from Mike Oldfield to Eastern drumming rhythms. In 2021, Gojira find themselves with the world at their feet. Releasing their seventh album, Fortitude, on the back 2016’s Magma – their best-selling record to date – and the host of festival headline slots they earned as a result, they have become one of the biggest metal bands on the planet. Yet they haven’t found their success commercialising their metallic stomp. Instead, Gojira are still as weird, experimental and avant-garde as ever.
ROCK MUSIC
Ultimate Metallica

40 Years Ago: Metallica’s Five-Piece Lineup Plays Their Only Show

On Friday, April 23, 1982, a metal bill capped by J. P. Fires, Leatherwolf and Riptide played the newly-opened Concert Factory, a short-lived Costa Mesa venue that had replaced storied California punk club Cuckoo's Nest. An old flyer advertises Switzerland’s Krokus headlining, though apparently that didn't happen. But that show is still questioned and speculated on today, not so much for Krokus’ absence, as for the one-time appearance of a Los Angeles quintet billing themselves as Metallica.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ultimate Classic Rock

Flea ‘Didn’t See a Lot’ of Rick Rubin During RHCP Sessions

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea said he’d barely had any direct contact with producer Rick Rubin while they worked on the band's latest album, Unlimited Love. The bassist’s comments were published soon after Geezer Butler expressed dissatisfaction with Rubin’s famously eccentric approach to producing Black Sabbath’s final album, 13, calling it “ridiculous” and “mad.”
MUSIC
The Independent

Chili Peppers honor Foo Fighter's drummer at Jazz Fest

A cathartic return of music and culture to New Orleans' chief music festival after three years ended its first weekend with the Red Hot Chili Peppers honoring the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins by closing out the show for his band.Hawkins died March 25 and the Foo Fighters bowed out of their slot at Jazz Fest, the first time New Orleans has held the massive festival since COVID-19 cancelled it in 2020 and 2021.Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith's base drum Sunday had a hawk silhouette like the one tattooed on Hawkins' arm. Taylor was written across...
MUSIC
The Independent

Watch Lana Del Rey make a surprise appearance at Stagecoach Festival

Lana Del Rey delighted fans with a surprise appearance at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California yesterday (1 May).The singer-songwriter joined Nashville-based country singer Nikki Lane for two songs, performing for the crowd at the Empire Polo Club. Lane and Del Rey previously collaborated on the track “Breaking Up Slowly”, which appeared on Del Rey’s 2021 album Chemtrails Over The Country Club.Together, they performed that same song, along with Lane’s “Look Away”, which featured on her 2011 album Walk Of Shame.Fan-captured footage of the unannounced cameo was shared online after the event.Lane and Del Rey have appeared on stage...
MUSIC
Variety

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs Return With New Music and Tour Dates

Click here to read the full article. Early 21 st century New York rockers the Yeah Yeah Yeahs — singer Karen O, guitarist Nick Zinner and drummer Jay Chase — have announced new music and tour dates in the summer and fall. The group, which recently signed with indie powerhouse Secretly Canadian, say they will have new music in the fall. The group will play a brace of dates in Europe and Australia in the summer before hitting North America, with dates at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium and the Hollywood Bowl in October, where they will be joined by high...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

