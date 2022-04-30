Don’t Miss jxdn 5/14 at The Fillmore

Paul McCartney performs virtual duet with John Lennon on new tour. The Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney performed a virtual duet with John Lennon on the first night of his new “Got Back” tour Thursday in Spokane, Washington. Rolling Stone reports McCartney played 36 songs during the concert, including “I’ve Got a Feeling” with footage of Lennon performing at the band’s famous rooftop concert from Peter Jackson’s recent “Get Back” documentary series. According to the Spokane-Review, other highlights included “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Let It Be,” “Hey Jude,” “Love Me Do,” “Maybe I’m Amazed,” and the live debut of “Women and Wives” from his recent “McCartney III” album. So get excited, because McCartney will play Syracuse University’s Carrier Dome on June 4.
