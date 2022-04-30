Mifflin Street Block Party porch collapse in Madison

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Northwestern University Chicago campus announced an active threat Monday afternoon after a carjacking suspect bailed from a vehicle in the area and went into a campus building. Police said a suspect in a carjacking that happened at 12:48 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Arthur Avenue in West Rogers Park was pursued into the Feinberg Pavilion at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, 251 E. Huron St.A campus alert said at 1:30 p.m., Chicago Police tried to pull over the suspect at DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Chicago Avenue in Streeterville. The suspect fled the vehicle, and Northwestern reported the suspect was seen in the Morton Medical Research Building, 310 E. Superior St.The 19-year-old male suspect was in custody by 2:20 p.m. Northwestern said the suspect was arrested in the basement of the Ward Building, 303 E. Chicago Ave.Police tweeted a photo of a gun they said they recovered from the stolen car from which the suspect bailed.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 29 MINUTES AGO