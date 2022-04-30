Mifflin Street Block Party porch collapse in Madison

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
Paul Williams fought for his life against a large black bear on the afternoon of April 21 outside of his home in Beaubassin East, a rural Canadian community in southern New Brunswick. “She got me in the face, she got me on my arm,” he said, of his wounds estimated...
Longtime KSTP anchor and reporter Jessica Miles has announced she'll be leaving the station to spend more time with her family. "After nearly 19 years, I've made the very difficult decision to leave my position here at 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS," she announced during Monday's broadcast. Miles, a mother of three,...
Andrew Woolfolk, popularly known for being Earth, Wind & Fire's longtime saxophonist, has passed away at the age of 71; what was his cause of death?. Fellow bandmate Philip Bailey took to Instagram to confirm the tragic news and recalled their early years, saying they met in High School and quickly became friends and bandmates.
CHESTER — Chesterfield Police have identified the victim and one of the suspects in a fatal shooting Sunday night at a local truck stop.
Keon A. Clanton, 35, of the 17300 block of Old Stage Road in Dinwiddie County, was shot around 6 p.m. Sunday at the Pilot Travel Center on Ruffin Mill Road. He...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sunday, around 3 p.m., a police dispatcher got a call from 45-year-old Delvekeo Wallace saying he was ready to die, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). That’s just one of many calls Memphis Police got from Wallace on May 1, MPD said. Officers spoke with...
Watertown's police service dog assisted with a drug arrest during the weekend.
Amanda Quinn, 38, of Sioux Falls, faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and distribution of methamphetamine, according to news release from the Watertown Police Department.
...
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Cellcom Green Bay Marathon will have a new route this year -- utilizing the Mason Street bridge and more streets in Allouez -- while eliminating use of the bridge in De Pere, but keeping the lap inside Lambeau Field just before the finish. The May...
This is the fourth installment of Open and Shut, a seven-part podcast and online series investigating the virtually unchecked power of prosecutors. See the entire project at wpr.org/openandshut. Sarah Liebzeit’s son started using marijuana when he was about 12. And as a young teenager growing up in Wisconsin’s Fox Valley,...
A shooting in the St. Luke Apartments complex May 1 injured an adult and a child, and Henrico Police are seeking tips about the shooter or shooters. It happened at about 10 p.m. that night in the 200 block of Engleside Drive, near Richmond Raceway. A Henrico officer was on patrol in the area when he heard multiple gunshots in the area and observed a vehicle fleeing from the site. Henrico officers stopped the vehicle and found a female suffering from a gunshot wound; she was taken to the hospital for treatment.
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WLUK) -- The Fat Seagull in Manitowoc was quiet during the early afternoon on Friday, but conversations about Quay Walker were the talk of the town. Co-owner of the bar Scott Scheurell says having The Fat Seagull sit on Quay St. is pretty neat, especially following the Green Bay Packers' first pick of the draft.
Cold and wet conditions didn’t put a damper on the 2022 running of the Eau Claire Marathon. Participants packed the starting line, supporters lined the streets and runners hit their goals at the finish on Sunday in Eau Claire. Viroqua’s Hayden Fredrickson was the first marathon finisher, crossing the...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Northwestern University Chicago campus announced an active threat Monday afternoon after a carjacking suspect bailed from a vehicle in the area and went into a campus building. Police said a suspect in a carjacking that happened at 12:48 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Arthur Avenue in West Rogers Park was pursued into the Feinberg Pavilion at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, 251 E. Huron St.A campus alert said at 1:30 p.m., Chicago Police tried to pull over the suspect at DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Chicago Avenue in Streeterville. The suspect fled the vehicle, and Northwestern reported the suspect was seen in the Morton Medical Research Building, 310 E. Superior St.The 19-year-old male suspect was in custody by 2:20 p.m. Northwestern said the suspect was arrested in the basement of the Ward Building, 303 E. Chicago Ave.Police tweeted a photo of a gun they said they recovered from the stolen car from which the suspect bailed.
