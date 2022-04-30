ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a cleaning pro and do these three things everyday to stay on top of mess – it makes life a cinch

By Claudia Jackson
The US Sun
 2 days ago
YOU CAN have every cleaning product under the sun, but unless you have the time to use them, what's the point?

Having a spotless home is all about having the right cleaning routine.

Making your bed is the best way to start the day, according to the pros Credit: Getty

If you leave all you household chores until the weekend it's going to end up feel overwhelming, and you're not going to want to do it, nor know where to begin.

To avoid all that weekend stress of trying to do a million chores at once, simply follow these three rules everyday.

Always make your bed

It's probably the last thing on your mind when your first wake up, but making your bed will set your day up for success.

Ben Soreff, founder of House to Home Organizing, says that although it may seem like a small chore, it has a huge domino effect on the rest of your day.

If nothing else, making your bed means you're less likely to crawl back into it and can get on with your to-do list.

But more generally, it simply means that you're more likely to make similar smart choices throughout the day.

Clean as you go

Even if you think you're too busy to clean and organise as you go, it actually makes life so much easier in the long run.

Professional organiser Andrea Brame says: "Think of daily household tasks as cycles.

"Where many household messes happen is when a cycle breaks and a step is not fully completed."

Doing things as they soon as they appear, like emptying your dishwasher, is the best way to go.

Cleaning hacks and tips

Here are some tips to help you when you clean your home next:

  • How to clean your shower to ensure it's always sparkling
  • What to do to get rid of nasty odours in your home
  • Here's how to get your home smelling like fresh laundry
  • You're cleaning your pots and pans all wrong - here's a trick to remove the residue
  • These are five hacks to ensure your kitchen is spotless
  • What you need to know when cleaning your bathroom
  • These are the steps to cleaning your washing machine to leave it smelling amazing
  • This cheap, easy trick will remove your mould from grout without scrubbing
  • These simple items will make your carpet clean and look brand new
  • This 'lazy' hack will ensure your oven is clean for pennies

"If at any point one of the steps is left undone, it will cause clutter and extra work for you in the future," says Brame.

Clean before bed

At the end of a long day it can be tempting to shove all the unfolded laundry off of your bed and go straight to sleep.

But in actual fact, you'll probably have a more peaceful slumber if you spend 15 minutes tidying away any mess from the day before you drift off.

Olivia Parks, owner of Professional Organizer New Orleans recommends a night-time cleaning routine for everyone.

She explained: "Every night before I go to bed, I make sure all the dishes are done, trash is taken out, and items that were used that day are put back in their homes.

"Although this can sound like a drag, especially after a long day of work, it sets up your next day for success."

Completing tasks straight stops them becoming overwhelming Credit: Getty
15 minutes if cleaning and tidying before bed is the best way to end the day Credit: Getty

