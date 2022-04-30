ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Tobias Harris receives praise from Sixers for his play in series vs. Raptors

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44QiyE_0fPG6kBC00
Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP

TORONTO–The Philadelphia 76ers were able to come away with a 4-2 series win over the Toronto Raptors after winning Game 6 on Thursday to move on officially to Round 2. The series got overshadowed by the unfortunate orbital fracture of Joel Embiid, but the Sixers got great play out of Tobias Harris.

Harris averaged 17.8 points and 9.5 rebounds while shooting 51.9% from the floor and 43.3% from deep across the six games. He was also tasked with defending Raptors All-Star Pascal Siakam and he bothered the hell out of him all series long.

“Tobias was great,” said James Harden. “Especially, on the defensive end. The task to guard Siakam basically the entire game, we asked a lot of him. I think he stepped up to the challenge. Obviously, the shot-making was great, his attacks to the rim were great, he rebounded the basketball great which we need from him consistently, but I think defensively, which he doesn’t get a lot of credit for, he was on one this series. We’re gonna need that going forward from him because he’s so versatile.”

With the injury to Embiid, the Sixers will again need Harris to have himself a big series against the Miami Heat. His play against the Raptors was outstanding as he is really settling into this new role with the team and he is flourishing with the Sixers at the moment.

“Tobias was amazing,” said coach Doc Rivers. “Numbers-wise, you’ll look at Tyrese (Maxey) and James and Joel, but Tobias might’ve been the most valuable guy in this series. Guarding Siakam is not easy and he did it throughout and he did it with vigor and just great fight.”

Harris will now have a new challenge against the Heat where he will likely be matched up with Jimmy Butler or Bam Adebayo and others.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
James Harden
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Pascal Siakam
ESPN

Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers 'not upset' about leaving Joel Embiid in late vs. Toronto Raptors

Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers said after the team's practice Saturday that he didn't have any second thoughts about Joel Embiid being in the game when he suffered a right facial fracture and mild concussion from an elbow by Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam with 3 minutes, 58 seconds to go in Philadelphia's blowout win in Game 6 of their first-round series.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Stephen A. Smith’s immediate reaction to Sixers star Joel Embiid’s shocking head injury

Joel Embiid is out indefinitely for the Philadelphia 76ers due to a head injury, and Stephen A. Smith couldn’t believe it. The Cameroonian center has been sidelined without a timetable for a return due to a right orbital fracture and mild concussion he sustained in their series-clinching Game 6 win against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday. That means he’ll likely miss the Sixers’ opening matchup against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#The Toronto Raptors#Embiid#The Miami Heat
SB Nation

The refs called a jump ball at end of Warriors-Grizzlies Game 1 after missing an easy call

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies played an instant classic Game 1 of their second round series in the 2022 NBA Playoffs on Sunday afternoon. The Grizzlies led comfortably after Draymond Green was ejected late in the first half for a flagrant-2 foul, but the Warriors staged a comeback in the third behind the hot shooting of Jordan Poole. The game was close late into the fourth quarter before giving way to a ridiculous ending.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Harden Plans to Get More Aggressive With Joel Embiid Missing

When the Philadelphia 76ers take the floor in Miami on Monday night for the first of a possible seven-game series against the Miami Heat, the Sixers will miss the most significant piece of their team. After Joel Embiid took an elbow to the face during Philadelphia’s Game 6 victory over...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Facebook
Yardbarker

Tyrese Maxey Is the X-factor the Sixers Have Been Waiting For

Tyrese Maxey was fantastic against the Raptors in the Sixers ’ first-round matchup. Maxey will have to step it up even further as they face the Heat. With Joel Embiid suffering an orbital fracture and a concussion, the star backcourt duo of Maxey and Harden will need to step it up. However, with Harden seemingly still dealing with limitations from his hamstring injury, the clear X-Factor coming into the series is Tyrese Maxey.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NBA All-Star goes after Stephen A. Smith

Stephen A. Smith appears to have ticked off the wrong one. Retired ex-NBA All-Star Stephon Marbury targeted the ESPN personality Smith with some comments this week. Marbury was reacting to Smith’s recent criticisms of Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving. “I’m starting to think Stephen A. Smith thinks he’s a...
NBA
FortyEightMinutes

Sixers-Heat Series Preview: Can James Harden Carry Philadelphia?

The Sixers are in Miami with Game 1 of their series against the Heat taking place on Monday night. Let’s take a look at the series matchup: Sixers-Heat Game 1 Odds Spread: Heat -7.5 (-115) Total: 208.5 (-110) Moneyline: Sixers +260 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET Watch: fuboTV Odds via PointsBet Latest on Joel Embiid What could’ve […] The post Sixers-Heat Series Preview: Can James Harden Carry Philadelphia? appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

104K+
Followers
150K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy