Denver, CO

LIVE COVERAGE: Broncos grab trio of defenders, return specialist on third day of NFL Draft

By The Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago

The 87th edition of the NFL's annual draft continues Saturday in Las Vegas as teams make their choices in Rounds 4 through 7. Here's what to know:

NFL Draft schedule:

Day 3 begins Saturday, April 30, at 10 a.m. MT

How to watch:

Tune in on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN (See more ways to watch at nfl.com )

Follow Gazette Broncos reporter George Stoia on Twitter throughout the weekend for live updates.

Broncos draft

Denver's 2022 picks:

No. 64 - Nik Bonitto - EDGE - Oklahoma

No. 80 - Greg Dulcich - TE - UCLA

No. 115 - Demarri Mathis - CB - Pittsburgh

No. 116 - Eyioma Uwazurike - DT - Iowa State

No. 152 - Delarrin Turner-Yell - S - Oklahoma

No. 162 - Montrell Washington - WR - Samford

No. 179

No. 206

No. 232

No. 234

The latest:

Broncos draft Oklahoma safety Delarrin Turner-Yell in fifth round

Broncos draft Iowa State DT Eyioma Uwazurike in fourth round

Broncos draft Pitt cornerback Damarri Mathis in fourth round

Broncos draft UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich in third round, pick 80

Broncos draft Oklahoma EDGE Nik Bonitto in second round of NFL Draft

#Broncos#Nfl Draft#Nfl Network#Third Day#American Football#Abc#Espn#Nfl Com#Twitter
The Denver Gazette

