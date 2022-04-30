Aurora police searching for witness of fatal crash

The Aurora Police Department is looking for a man who witnessed a crash that killed two people. Courtesy of the Aurora Police Department

The Aurora Police Department is looking for a man who witnessed a crash that killed two people on April 8.

Police said the witness was pushing a bike across Chambers Road just south of East Sixth Avenue at 8:15 p.m. on April 8. The driver of the at-fault vehicle struck the bike but not the man, according to the department.

Following the incident, the man went into an O'Reily's Auto Parts and told the manager he was almost hit by a car and left the store.

The fatal crash happened just south of where the witness' bike was hit. A 41-year-old woman and 5-year-old girl died as a result of the incident.

Juan Pasqal-Licea, 30, was arrested for the crash and has been charged with vehicular homicide. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 6, according to online court records.