ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Aurora police searching for witness of fatal crash

By David Mullen david.mullen@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SZPFc_0fPG5hde00
The Aurora Police Department is looking for a man who witnessed a crash that killed two people. Courtesy of the Aurora Police Department

The Aurora Police Department is looking for a man who witnessed a crash that killed two people on April 8.

Police said the witness was pushing a bike across Chambers Road just south of East Sixth Avenue at 8:15 p.m. on April 8. The driver of the at-fault vehicle struck the bike but not the man, according to the department.

Following the incident, the man went into an O'Reily's Auto Parts and told the manager he was almost hit by a car and left the store.

The fatal crash happened just south of where the witness' bike was hit. A 41-year-old woman and 5-year-old girl died as a result of the incident.

Juan Pasqal-Licea, 30, was arrested for the crash and has been charged with vehicular homicide. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 6, according to online court records.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Pueblo Police looking for suspect in deadly crash

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public’s assistance with any information regarding the whereabouts of a driver who left the scene of a deadly car crash. Just before 9 p.m. on Friday, April 1st, Pueblo Police responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of Bonforte Boulevard and Highway […]
PUEBLO, CO
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Aurora, CO
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
OutThere Colorado

Explosion rocks Western Slope town in Colorado, injuring multiple people

Emergency crews responded to an explosion in downtown Montrose on Wednesday afternoon at about 3 PM. The explosion and subsequent fire was located on the corner of North 1st Street, between Park Avenue and Uncompahgre Avenue, according to Montrose Fire-Rescue. A report from 9News would later clarify that the incident took place inside of Hartman Brothers medical supply.
St. Joseph Post

2 arrested after man shot to death in rural Missouri

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — Two people have been charged in the shooting death of a man in Missouri during the weekend. Brandon Nodine, 28, of Warrensburg, and a 17-year-old suspect were arrested and charged after Clifford Heffele, 47, was found dead from several gunshot wounds on Sunday at a rural Warrensburg home, Johnson County Sheriff Scott Munsterman said in a Facebook post.
WARRENSBURG, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
OutThere Colorado

One dead after vehicle tumbles off cliff to base of reservoir in Colorado

A fatal crash resulted in a vehicle landing beside Horsetooth Reservoir near Fort Collins, Colorado. According to Colorado State Patrol, the deadly crash took place on Monday morning at about 7:12 AM, specifically in the area of Horsetooth Cliffs Way and South Centennial Drive. One person was killed when their hatchback rolled off the side of the road and to the base of Horsetooth Reservoir, but few other details are available.
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KXRM

Man shot in the head early Saturday morning in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head early Saturday morning. According to Pueblo police, officers were sent to E 11th Street and N Reading Avenue, which is close to Baca Elementary School, around 12:47 a.m. Saturday after someone heard gunshots near an alley and saw cars leaving the […]
PUEBLO, CO
CBS Denver

Family Member Identifies Those Shot And Killed In Northeast Denver Apartment

(CBS4) – The sister of one of the victims in the triple homicide in northeast Denver has identified those shot and killed. The shooting happened Tuesday evening near 60th Avenue and Ceylon Street. (credit: CBS) Police confirmed all three victims were found dead inside an apartment after being shot multiple times. The sister of the woman killed has identified her as Denise Hood and the adult man as Denise’s grandson, Donne. The child was Denise’s great-grandson and was 4 years old. (credit: CBS) “It’s absolutely a sick individual who could kill a child,” Suzette said. “I just want somebody to find them.” She told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann that the family is working on setting up fundraiser to help with funeral costs. “We have three people to bury,’ said Suzette. (credit: CBS) Denver police continue to investigate what happened leading up to the shooting and have not identified a suspect or suspects. Anyone with information about this triple homicide can contact Denver police, or remain anonymous by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).
DENVER, CO
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy