Officially over? Shailene Woodley appears to be putting her relationship with Aaron Rodgers behind her, as the actress was recently spotted without her engagement ring. As we know, the former couple called off their relationship back in February, less than one year after getting engaged. Despite reports that the Big Little Lies actress, 30, may be giving Rodgers, 38, another chance, it seems the two still have a long way to go to get back to where they were, as Woodley flaunted her very bare left hand over the weekend. In photos obtained by Page Six, the Divergent star...

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO