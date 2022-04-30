ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter reacts to Dolphins drafting WR Erik Ezukanma with pick No. 125

By @Jason_Sarney
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
 2 days ago
Miami Dolphins fans waited just hours to hear the name of the first rookie to be selected by general manager Chris Grier, as they selected Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall at pick No. 102 on Friday.

On, Saturday afternoon, they added a weapon for new coach Mike McDaniel, as the offensive-minded rookie head coach got his first pick on his side of the ball in wide receiver Erik Ezukanma out of Texas Tech. In a nice coincidence, the new Dolphins wide receiver coach, and former Miami player, Wes Welker is also a Texas Tech product.

While the Dolphins already have a loaded wide receiver room, the positional pick could be considered a relative surprise. Here’s a sense of how Dolphins’ Twitter immediately reacted following the 125th pick of Ezukanma.

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins selected wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, from Texas Tech, with their 125th overall pick in the 4th round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday. On Friday, with the 102nd overall pick, the Dolphins selected linebacker Channing Tindall, from Georgia, in the 3rd round. On Saturday, the Dolphins also selected Cameron Goode, LB, out of California with their 224th overall pick. Their last selection, with the 247th overall pick, was Skylar Thompson, QB, Kansas State. After an aggressive offseason, the team reshaped and upgraded its roster for Mike McDaniel's new vision. Experts say the Dolphins' team needs are the following: offensive linemen, linebackers, wide receivers, and defensive linemen.
