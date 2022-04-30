Instant analysis of Dolphins drafting WR Erik Ezukanma

The Miami Dolphins went defense on Day 2, selecting Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall in the third round. Then, they opted to add more to their offense in the fourth round, as they took Texas Tech wide receiver Erik Ezukanma No. 125 overall.

Ezuknama was a productive three-year starter with the Red Raiders, as he recorded 2,165 yards and 15 touchdowns on 138 receptions in 34 games played.

Mike McDaniel’s offense doesn’t really boast someone with Ezukanma’s skill set. At Texas Tech he was a big slot receiver with the ability to be a red-zone threat.

The Dolphins’ wide receiver room now consists of Ezukanma, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Preston Williams, Trent Sherfield, Lynn Bowden Jr., River Cracraft, Cody Core and DeVonte Dedmon. With it being unlikely that the Dolphins keep more than six wideouts, it will be a tough competition this summer to see who wins out.

As a fourth-round pick, it would be nice to see Ezukanma provide something, especially in the red zone, as it was something the Dolphins lacked in 2021, but it may be more likely that he takes a year to learn from wide receivers coach (and Texas Tech legend) Wes Welker before he really finds playing time in Miami.