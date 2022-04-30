Slug Hunt at Lake Wilderness Arboretum

Red wolves were officially declared extinct in the wild in 1980, and conservationists have been working for decades to bolster their numbers. Before European settlers arrived in the United States, untold numbers of red wolves roamed the great American outdoors. While centuries of hunting and the expansion of cities drove them to the brink of extinction, a litter of red wolves was just born in the wild for the first time in four years — bringing new hope to the species.

ANIMALS ・ 4 DAYS AGO