ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Slug Hunt at Lake Wilderness Arboretum

parentmap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Kind of like an Easter egg hunt, but for cute, hand-crafted and decorated...

www.parentmap.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunting License#Slugs#Easter Egg Hunt
Bangor Daily News

I made an unexpected discovery while walking outside my Maine home

If Persephone, the Greek goddess of spring, lived among us here in Maine, she would tiptoe into the forest in late March. There she’d coax skunk cabbage from the ground and wake mourning cloak butterflies from their winter slumber. She’d open the pale petals of trailing arbutus, and she’d...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
The Guardian

Country diary: A secret hideaway, and a mystery solved

Soon after the first chiffchaffs arrived, I visited one of the most secret places in Dorset. It was a lost lane, overgrown with a hedge the width of a cottage, on a “half-moon of low rabbit-cropped hills” overlooking the Marshwood Vale. Here, in Geoffrey Household’s 1939 thriller Rogue...
LIFESTYLE
Fox News

Florida alligator tries to take a bite out of GoPro camera

An alligator in Florida was caught on camera attempting to take a bite out of a GoPro camera being used by a wildlife photographer. Bobby Wummer, a wildlife photographer, was attempting to get a close-up video of the alligator while at the Big Cypress National Preserve when the alligator made its move for the camera, according to FOX 35 Orlando.
FLORIDA STATE
allthatsinteresting.com

A Litter Of Endangered Red Wolf Pups Was Born In The Wild For The First Time In Four Years

Red wolves were officially declared extinct in the wild in 1980, and conservationists have been working for decades to bolster their numbers. Before European settlers arrived in the United States, untold numbers of red wolves roamed the great American outdoors. While centuries of hunting and the expansion of cities drove them to the brink of extinction, a litter of red wolves was just born in the wild for the first time in four years — bringing new hope to the species.
ANIMALS
Simplemost

Endangered Red Wolf Litter Born In The Wild Offers Hope For Species

Hope for an endangered species of wolves sprung up in April after advocates discovered the first litter of red wolf pups to be born in the wild in four years. The Red Wolf Recovery Program posted on its Facebook page that a litter of four female and two male red wolf babies was found around April 18 in the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge in the Outer Banks of North Carolina.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy