Slug Hunt at Lake Wilderness Arboretum

We’ve all seen the goodest of the good boy’s all trained up, excited for their person to shoot a duck. Whether it’s a retriever, pointer or a shed hunting dog, they are just all impressive. Just good boys. Now the concept that a dog can dual as...
A newborn wild horse is being raised as a domesticated animal after it was removed from its herd by tourists visiting the North Carolina barrier island last month. The foal followed a group of people on Shackleford Banks for two hours on March 26 with no other horses around, according to a release from the Cape Lookout National Seashore.
If Persephone, the Greek goddess of spring, lived among us here in Maine, she would tiptoe into the forest in late March. There she’d coax skunk cabbage from the ground and wake mourning cloak butterflies from their winter slumber. She’d open the pale petals of trailing arbutus, and she’d...
A family's new puppy is already worth its weight in gold. Adam Clark, 51, brought home Ollie, a Lagotto Romagnolo, as a surprise for his nine-year-old daughter Alicia Clark last month. The Lagotto Romagnolo is a breed known for its truffle hunting skills. On March 30, Ollie's owners decided to...
Aside from a visit to the zoo, not many people have seen bald eagle nests up close, let alone the bird itself. So, the actual size of these giant eyries might actually surprise you. Recently, a park ranger from an Illinois state park demonstrated just how massive bald eagle nests...
A new trend in treasure hunting called magnet fishing has blown up over the past two years, evidenced by an explosion of YouTube channels covering the hobby. Magnet fishing is a pretty simple activity. Hobbyists attach high-powered magnets to strong ropes, drop them into waterways and see what they attract.
Soon after the first chiffchaffs arrived, I visited one of the most secret places in Dorset. It was a lost lane, overgrown with a hedge the width of a cottage, on a “half-moon of low rabbit-cropped hills” overlooking the Marshwood Vale. Here, in Geoffrey Household’s 1939 thriller Rogue...
THE "world's saddest zoo" has a blind bear that's been locked in a cage for 30 years and miserable monkeys that have been kept in darkness. Brit animal welfare groups are trying to get the centre, which has been given the sick name "Salvation Park", shut down. Dozens of other...
An alligator in Florida was caught on camera attempting to take a bite out of a GoPro camera being used by a wildlife photographer. Bobby Wummer, a wildlife photographer, was attempting to get a close-up video of the alligator while at the Big Cypress National Preserve when the alligator made its move for the camera, according to FOX 35 Orlando.
Red wolves were officially declared extinct in the wild in 1980, and conservationists have been working for decades to bolster their numbers. Before European settlers arrived in the United States, untold numbers of red wolves roamed the great American outdoors. While centuries of hunting and the expansion of cities drove them to the brink of extinction, a litter of red wolves was just born in the wild for the first time in four years — bringing new hope to the species.
Hope for an endangered species of wolves sprung up in April after advocates discovered the first litter of red wolf pups to be born in the wild in four years. The Red Wolf Recovery Program posted on its Facebook page that a litter of four female and two male red wolf babies was found around April 18 in the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge in the Outer Banks of North Carolina.
