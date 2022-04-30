ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Top last-minute Mother's Day gift ideas for tech-savvy moms

By Brittany Vincent
Apple Insider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Mother's Day is almost upon us. Celebrate mothers all over the world withdeals on tech gift ideas that any mom would...

appleinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
LiveScience

Best electric toothbrushes 2022

Many dentists agree that the best electric toothbrushes can make a huge difference to your oral health. But switching from manual to electric doesn’t have to break the bank. That’s why we’ve rounded up a variety of options to suit different budgets and requirements in this comprehensive guide.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
Ars Technica

Every little bit helps: How to pick the least eco-hostile laptop

Earth Day is April 22, and its usual message—take care of our planet—has been given added urgency by the challenges highlighted in the latest IPCC report. This year, Ars is taking a look at the technologies we normally cover, from cars to chipmaking, and finding out how we can boost their sustainability and minimize their climate impact.
ADVOCACY
Road & Track

10 French Press Coffee Makers To Make Mornings That Much Better

The French press has a reputation for being one of those fancy coffee brewing gadgets, but it's actually pretty straight forward. Here's how it works: Just steep your coffee grounds in hot water for about four minutes, strain, and you're good to go. As advocates of the French press method will attest, you can definitely taste the difference.
FOOD & DRINKS
Rolling Stone

Knives Out: The Best Carbon Blades You Should Have in Your Kitchen

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Ask any professional chef and they’ll tell you that having sharp and durable knives is everything. A good set of the best carbon kitchen knives can last a lifetime if maintained and do it all, from slicing to dicing. Carbon steel has been around for centuries, but stainless steel knives took the spotlight for a while due to their rust-free quality. Recently, carbon and high-carbon kitchen knives have made a comeback, though they...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Tech#Exercise Routines#Appleinsider#Mother S Day 2022#Iphone
CNET

The Best Energy-Saving Smart Home Devices to Help You Save on Utility Bills

Over the last two years during the coronavirus pandemic, we've spent more time at home than ever before. Though switching to a hybrid or fully remote work schedule cuts down on gas money and commuting times, you'll also see inflated home bills. Depending on how much time you would usually spend at the office or out of the house, your utilities could double or even triple.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Way Day 2022: Save on appliances like refrigerators and washers

Wayfair’s biggest sales event of the year — Way Day — is upon us for the next two days and this is the perfect time for you to shop if you’re looking to buy new appliances for your home without spending a fortune. One of the focuses of Way Day is on cheap kitchen appliances with big discounts across the board. Hit the button below to check them out in full.
SHOPPING
buckinghamshirelive.com

New guide explains how to use foreign toilets

Ahead of the May bank holiday and impending travel exodus, bathroom retailer, Victorian Plumbing is launching the ‘ EncycLoopedia ’ to help travellers get to grips with foreign bathrooms. Millions of Brits are expected to flood airports up and down the country and escape to Europe and other popular destinations around the world and the guide explains the different toilet designs and rules around the world.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Amazon
TechCrunch

Clerk bags new capital to improve in-store grocery shopping experience

CEO Marlow Nickell co-founded Austin-based Clerk with Don Oelke and Edward Cates in 2016, and while Nickell saw Amazon and Walmart plowing ahead in the marketing and product merchandising spaces, he saw a need from the rest of the space that didn’t have the capacity to innovate there. The...
AUSTIN, TX
Gadget Flow

Bellroy Dopp Kit Plus toiletries pouch has a zip pocket to gather loose items out of view

Easily transport your personal gear during travel with the Bellroy Dopp Kit Plus toiletries pouch. It sports an organized interior with various components to structure your accessories. For example, the stretchy mesh pockets flex to accommodate all sorts of small items. And the sturdy pocket keeps pockets stacked together to prevent leaks. Best of all, the angled zipper opens the kit wide to provide easy access without rummaging. Moreover, this toiletries pouch features a magnetic-closure shelf to keep your toothbrush separate. So you won’t have to endure toothpaste on your makeup and skincare products. Meanwhile, the water-resistant interior lining makes it easy to keep clean and wipe down in the event of spillages. Finally, it’s available in 3 colors—Black, Charcoal, and Bronze—and measures 250 mm by 130 mm by 100 mm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apple Insider

Researchers find flaw in Apple Silicon chips, but it's not 'that bad'

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Researchers have discovered a microarchitectural flaw present inApple Silicon chips that could lead to data leakage, though they said there is currently little cause for concern.
COMPUTERS
Gadget Flow

Lexon Speakerbuds 2-in-1 earbuds & speaker offers a private or public listening experience

Elevate your music experience with the Lexon Speakerbuds 2-in-1 earbuds and speaker. In a sleek packet, it combines a Bluetooth speaker and earbuds, enabling you to play music for group sharing sessions or for your ears only. Available in multiple colors, Speakerbuds includes 2 high-quality microphones with ANC to deliver crisp calls for professional and personal use. All the while, the 3-watt speaker enhances the quality for punchy bass and high trebles. Moreover, this 2-in-1 earbuds and speaker provides hands-free calling and even includes voice commands for convenience. Finally, receive up to 6 hours of nonstop playtime with the buds. And receive an extra 18 hours with the charging case. You can then recharge this music gadget via a USB-C port at the end of the day.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Daily deals April 30: iPads from $100, $18 Logitech Gaming Mouse, $479 Vizio 58-inch AirPlay 2 Smart TV, more

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Saturday's bestdeals include a 65W GaN charger for $7.80, an AirPlay 2-equipped 58-inch Vizio Smart TV for $479, and $200 off a color-accurate Acer monitor.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy