Top last-minute Mother's Day gift ideas for tech-savvy moms

Easily transport your personal gear during travel with the Bellroy Dopp Kit Plus toiletries pouch. It sports an organized interior with various components to structure your accessories. For example, the stretchy mesh pockets flex to accommodate all sorts of small items. And the sturdy pocket keeps pockets stacked together to prevent leaks. Best of all, the angled zipper opens the kit wide to provide easy access without rummaging. Moreover, this toiletries pouch features a magnetic-closure shelf to keep your toothbrush separate. So you won’t have to endure toothpaste on your makeup and skincare products. Meanwhile, the water-resistant interior lining makes it easy to keep clean and wipe down in the event of spillages. Finally, it’s available in 3 colors—Black, Charcoal, and Bronze—and measures 250 mm by 130 mm by 100 mm.

